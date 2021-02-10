शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Automobiles News ›   Auto News ›   newmar 2021 king aire luxury motorhome price 2021 king aire motorhome price 2021 newmar king aire specs newmar 2021 king aire floor plans

कभी नहीं देखा होगा ऐसा चलता-फिरता आलीशान मोटर होम, कीमत सुनकर उड़ जाएंगे होश

Amar Sharma
ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: अमर शर्मा
Updated Wed, 10 Feb 2021 07:59 PM IST
Newmar 2021 King Aire
1 of 9
Newmar 2021 King Aire - फोटो : Newmar (For Reference Only)
लग्जरी कोच बनाने वाली अमेरिकी कंपनी Newmar (न्यूमार) को बड़े और शानदार मोटर होम बनाने में महारत हासिल है। एक बार फिर उसने करोड़ों की कीमत का एक मोटर होम तैयार किया है जिसका नाम 2021 King Air (2021 किंग एयर) है। यह एक चलता फिरता आलीशान घर है। इसमें ऐसी बेहतरीन सुविधाएं दी गई हैं, जो इसे अद्वितीय बनातr है। इसकी शुरुआती कीमत 10 लाख डॉलर (करीब 7.28 करोड़ रुपये) है। आइए देखते हैं न्यूमार की सबसे महंगी पेशकश किंग एयर मोटर होम की क्या खासियतें हैं। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
automobiles auto news national 2021 king aire luxury bus luxury motorhome motorhome
सबसे विश्वसनीय हिंदी न्यूज़ वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें ऑटोमोबाइल समाचार से जुड़ी ब्रेकिंग अपडेट। ऑटोमोबाइल जगत की अन्य खबरें जैसे लेटेस्ट कार न्यूज़, लेटेस्ट बाइक न्यूज़, सभी कार रिव्यू और बाइक रिव्यू आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़।
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

Nexa Showroom
Auto News

मारुति सुजुकी के प्रीमियम आउटलेट नेक्सा ने अब तक बेचीं कुल 13 लाख कारें, इन मॉडल्स की होती है बिक्री

10 फरवरी 2021

Renault Kiger 2021 Production Begins
Auto News

रेनॉ काइगर का उत्पादन शुरू, सब-कॉम्पैक्ट एसयूवी सेगमेंट में मचाएगी तहलका, इन कारों को देगी चुनौती

9 फरवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
जानिए क्या है हरियाणा पुलिस में कांस्टेबल के लिए आवश्यक योग्यता? ऐसे करें पक्की तैयारी
Safalta

जानिए क्या है हरियाणा पुलिस में कांस्टेबल के लिए आवश्यक योग्यता? ऐसे करें पक्की तैयारी
Triumph Tiger 850 Sport
Automobiles

ट्रायम्फ टाइगर 850 स्पोर्ट लॉन्च, मिला नया इंजन प्लेटफॉर्म और दमदार फीचर्स, जानें कीमत

9 फरवरी 2021

Olectra-BYD Electric Bus
Auto News

इलेक्ट्रिक बसें खरीदने के लिए केंद्र सरकार ने जारी किए 212 करोड़ रुपये, जानें आपको कैसे मिलेगा फायदा

9 फरवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Newmar 2021 King Aire
Newmar 2021 King Aire - फोटो : Newmar (For Reference Only)
Newmar 2021 King Aire
Newmar 2021 King Aire - फोटो : Newmar
Newmar 2021 King Aire
Newmar 2021 King Aire - फोटो : Newmar
Newmar 2021 King Aire
Newmar 2021 King Aire - फोटो : Newmar
Newmar 2021 King Aire
Newmar 2021 King Aire - फोटो : Newmar
Newmar 2021 King Aire
Newmar 2021 King Aire - फोटो : Newmar
Newmar 2021 King Aire
Newmar 2021 King Aire - फोटो : Newmar
Newmar 2021 King Aire
Newmar 2021 King Aire - फोटो : Newmar
Newmar 2021 King Aire
Newmar 2021 King Aire - फोटो : Newmar
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X