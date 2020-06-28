शहर चुनें
mg hector plus launch date mg hector plus features mg hector plus specifications mg hector plus 6 seater price in india mg hector plus 7 seater price and features mg hector plus SUV

MG Hector Plus SUV को कंपनी ने वेबसाइट पर किया लिस्ट, तीन वेरिएंट्स में जुलाई में होगी लॉन्च

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Sun, 28 Jun 2020 08:26 PM IST
MG Motor India (एमजी मोटर इंडिया) भारत में अगले महीने जुलाई के दूसरे हफ्ते में नई एसयूवी MG Hector Plus (एमजी हेक्टर प्लस) को लॉन्च करेगी। एमजी मोटर इंडिया ने अब अपनी आनेवाली हेक्टर प्लस एसयूवी को कंपनी की वेबसाइट पर ऑनलाइन लिस्ट कर दिया है। एमजी ने हाल ही में यह भी घोषणा की कि उसने हालोल, गुजरात संयंत्र में हेक्टर प्लस का निर्माण शुरू कर दिया है। कंपनी ने हाल में हुए 2020 Auto Expo (ऑटो एक्सपो) में MG Hector Plus को प्रदर्शित किया था। भारतीय कार बाजार में लंबे समय से इस कार का इंतजार हो रहा है। यह कंपनी के सबसे पॉपुलर एसयूवी MG Hector का ज्याद स्पेशियस वर्जन है। नई हेक्टर प्लस ज्यादा सीट के ऑप्शन के साथ आएगी। बता दें कि एमजी मोटर चीन की SAIC के मालिकाना हक वाली ब्रिटिश कंपनी है। 
