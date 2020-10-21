शहर चुनें
Festive Offer: 5 लाख रुपये से सस्ती इन 6 कारों पर मिल रहा है 48000 रुपये तक का बंपर डिस्काउंट, पढ़ें ऑफर

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 22 Oct 2020 10:01 AM IST
सांकेतिक
1 of 7
सांकेतिक - फोटो : Amar Ujala
भारत में त्योहारी सीजन शुरू हो गया है। ऐसे में अगर आप इस त्योहार 5 लाख रुपये से सस्ती एक नई कार खरीदने की सोच रहे हैं, तो हमारी यह खबर आपके बड़े काम आ सकती है। दरअसल इस त्योहार Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Renault India और Datsun जैसी कंपनियां अपनी कारों पर भारी डिस्काउंट ऑफर्स दे रही हैं। ऐसे में आज हम आपको इन कार कंपनियों की उन गाड़ियों के बारे में बताने जा रहे हैं, जिनकी कीमत पांच लाख रुपये से कम है, और जिन पर इस महीने भारी डिस्काउंट मिल रहा है।

यहां दो बातों का ध्यान देना जरूरी है। पहला कि यह ऑफर 31 अक्तूबर 2020 तक के लिए है। दूसरा डीलर इस ऑफर को अपने हिसाब से बदल सकते हैं। ऐसे में कार को खरीदने से पहले कंपनी के आधिकारिक डीलर पर जाकर इस ऑफर के बारे में अच्छे से पता लगा लें। तो डालते हैं एक नजर,
सांकेतिक
सांकेतिक - फोटो : Amar Ujala
Maruti Suzuki Alto
Maruti Suzuki Alto - फोटो : Maruti Suzuki Alto
Renault Kwid Discount Offers
Renault Kwid Discount Offers - फोटो : Renault
Datsun Redi-Go
Datsun Redi-Go - फोटो : Datsun
Maruti Suzuki Celerio
Maruti Suzuki Celerio - फोटो : Maruti Suzuki
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso launched
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso launched - फोटो : Amar Ujala
Tata Tiago
Tata Tiago
