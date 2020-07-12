शहर चुनें
क्या लॉकडाउन के बाद कार खरीद रहे हैं लोग? आंकड़ों में समझें देश का असली मूड...

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 13 Jul 2020 12:09 PM IST
Car Sales Report
Car Sales Report - फोटो : Amar Ujala
कोरोना काल के दौरान ऑटो इंडस्ट्री को भारी नुकसान का सामना करना पड़ा है। पिछले महीने यानी की जून 2020 में ज्यादातर कंपनियों की बिक्री घटी है। हालांकि, इस दौरान कई कंपनियों को फायदा भी हुआ है, जिनकी भारतीय बाजार में हिस्सेदारी बढ़ी है। हम आपको जून 2020 में Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata Motors, Mahindra, Kia Motors, Renault, Toyota, Ford, MG Motor, Volkswagen, Honda, Skoda और Nissan की बिक्री के बारे में बताने जा रहे हैं। इस खबर के बाद आप एक ऑटो एक्सपर्ट की तरह यह समझ पाएंगे कि कोरोना काल में किस कंपनी की सबसे ज्यादा कारें बिकी हैं और इस दौरान किसे फायदा या नुकसान हुआ है। डालते हैं एक नजर,
Car Sales Report
Car Sales Report - फोटो : Amar Ujala
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
Maruti Suzuki Ignis - फोटो : Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai Car
Hyundai Car - फोटो : Unsplash
Tata Safari Storme
Tata Safari Storme - फोटो : Tata Motors
Mahindra Scorpio 4X4
Mahindra Scorpio 4X4 - फोटो : Mahindra (For Reference Only)
Kia Seltos UVO
Kia Seltos UVO - फोटो : kia
Renault Triber BS6 Automatic
Renault Triber BS6 Automatic - फोटो : Renault
Toyota Innova Crysta
Toyota Innova Crysta - फोटो : Toyota
Ford Endeavour
Ford Endeavour - फोटो : Ford (For reference Only)
MG Hector Front
MG Hector Front - फोटो : MG Motor
2020 Volkswagen Polo
2020 Volkswagen Polo - फोटो : Volkswagen
Honda Civic BS6
Honda Civic BS6 - फोटो : Honda
Skoda Octavia G-TEC
Skoda Octavia G-TEC - फोटो : Skoda
2020 Nissan Juke
2020 Nissan Juke - फोटो : Nissan
