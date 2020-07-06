आंकड़ों में पढ़ें कि कैसे कोरोना की मार से 6 महीनों में 12 कार कंपनियों की बिक्री धराशायी हो गई

{"_id":"5f02eb9f2f700a57ff114346","slug":"maruti-suzuki-to-hyundai-to-mahindra-to-tata-to-kia-to-renault-to-toyota-to-honda-to-ford-to-mg-to-nissan-to-skoda-to-volkswagen-here-are-car-sales-number-during-january-2020-to-june-2020","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0902\u0915\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093f \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u0947 6 \u092e\u0939\u0940\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 12 \u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0902\u092a\u0928\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0927\u0930\u093e\u0936\u093e\u092f\u0940 \u0939\u094b \u0917\u0908","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}} ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 06 Jul 2020 02:45 PM IST 1 of 14 फाइल फोटो - फोटो : PTI कोरोना ने भारतीय ऑटो इंडस्ट्री को भारी नुकसान पहुंचाया है। सभी बड़ी कार कंपनियों की बिक्री निगेटिव में चली गई हैं। हम आपको जनवरी से जून 2020 तक 12 बड़ी कार कंपनियों की बिक्री के बारे में बताएंगे। इस खबर में हम आपको Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Mahindra, Tata, Kia, Renault, Toyota, Honda, Ford, MG, Nissan, Skoda और Volkswagen की जनवरी से लेकर जून 2020 तक हर महीने में की गई बिक्री का आंकड़ा बताएंगे। इसके साथ ही यह भी जानेंगे कि पिछले छह महीने में हर कार कंपनी ने कुल कितनी कारों की बिक्री की है। इस खबर के बाद आप खुद एक एक्सपर्ट की तरह भारतीय ऑटो इंडस्ट्री का हाल जान सकेंगे।

Maruti Suzuki to Hyundai to Mahindra to Tata to Kia to Renault to Toyota to Honda to Ford to MG to Nissan to Skoda to Volkswagen here are car sales number during January 2020 to June 2020: