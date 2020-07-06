शहर चुनें
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Automobiles News ›   Auto News ›   Maruti Suzuki Alto, which became the best selling car in the month of June in India, gives excellent mileage of 22.05 kmpl, price cheaper than Rs 3 lakh

जून महीने में सबसे ज्यादा बिकी ये कार, देती है 22.05 kmpl का माइलेज, कीमत 3 लाख रुपये से सस्ती

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 06 Jul 2020 06:50 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki Alto
1 of 5
Maruti Suzuki Alto - फोटो : Maruti Suzuki
अगर आप तीन लाख रुपये से कम कीमत में एक बेहतर माइलेज वाली कार खरीदने की सोच रहे हैं, तो हमारी यह खबर आपके बड़े काम आ सकती है। हम आपको जून महीने में देश की सबसे ज्यादा बिकने वाली कार के स्पेसिफिकेशन्स और कीमत के बारे में बताने जा रहे हैं। इस कार का नाम Maruti Suzuki Alto है। इसके जून 2020 में 7,298 यूनिट्स की भारतीय बाजार में बिक्री हुई है। इस कार में आपको BS-6 इंजन नॉर्म्स वाला इंजन मिलता है। इसके अलावा इसमें कई खास फीचर्स दिए गए हैं। तो डालते हैं एक नजर इस कार के सभी फीचर्स पर।
maruti alto maruti suzuki alto
सबसे विश्वसनीय हिंदी न्यूज़ वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें ऑटोमोबाइल समाचार से जुड़ी ब्रेकिंग अपडेट। ऑटोमोबाइल जगत की अन्य खबरें जैसे लेटेस्ट कार न्यूज़, लेटेस्ट बाइक न्यूज़, सभी कार रिव्यू और बाइक रिव्यू आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़।
 
2019 Maruti Alto 800
2019 Maruti Alto 800
Maruti Alto 800 Interior
Maruti Alto 800 Interior - फोटो : Social Media
2019 Maruti Alto Air Bags
2019 Maruti Alto Air Bags
