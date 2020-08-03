शहर चुनें
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Automobiles News ›   Auto News ›   Maruti Suzuki Alto, the best-selling car in the country, gets a superb mileage of 22.05 kmpl

देश की सबसे ज्यादा बिकने वाली इस फैमिली कार में मिलता है 22.05 kmpl का माइलेज

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 03 Aug 2020 07:22 PM IST
Maruti Alto 800 Interior
1 of 5
Maruti Alto 800 Interior - फोटो : Social Media
मारुति सुजुकी की Alto जुलाई महीने में देश की सबसे ज्यादा बिकने वाली कार रही। इस महीने 13,654 ग्राहकों ने इस कार को खरीदा। बता दें कि जून महीने में भी Alto देश की बेस्ट सेलिंग कार थी। जून महीने में इसके 7,298 यूनिट्स की भारतीय बाजार में बिक्री हुई थी। यह कार अपने स्टाइलिश लुक और डीसेंट इंजन के लिए पसंद की जाती है। इसमें 22.05 किलोमीटर प्रति लीटर का माइलेज मिलता। वहीं, इसके सीएनजी वेरिएंट में 31.59 किलोमीटर प्रति किलोग्राम का माइलेज मिलता है। आज हम आपको इसके सभी स्पेसिफिकेशन्स और कीमत के बारे में बताने जा रहे हैं। तो डालते हैं एक नजर। 
maruti alto maruti suzuki alto
Maruti Alto 800 Interior
Maruti Alto 800 Interior - फोटो : Social Media
Maruti Suzuki Alto
Maruti Suzuki Alto - फोटो : Maruti Suzuki
2019 Maruti Alto 800
2019 Maruti Alto 800
2019 Maruti Alto Air Bags
2019 Maruti Alto Air Bags
Maruti Suzuki Alto
Maruti Suzuki Alto - फोटो : Maruti Suzuki Alto
