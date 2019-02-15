शहर चुनें

Mahindra xuv300 और Vitara Brezza की जानें कीमत, परफॉर्मेंस और फीचर्स से जुड़ी सारी जानकारी

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 15 Feb 2019 05:56 PM IST
Mahindra xuv300 Vs maruti suzuki vitara brezza
1 of 5
महिंद्रा ने हाल ही में अपने ग्राहकों को Valentine's Day के मौके पर शानदार तोहफा दिया। महिन्द्रा की बहु प्रतिक्षित सब-कॉम्पैक्ट एसयूवी XUV300 आखिरकार गुरुवार को लॉन्च हो गई। इस XUV300 को 3 वैरियंट्स और एक ऑप्शनल वैरियंट में लॉन्च किया गया है।

जहां फीचर्स के तौर पर कार का मुकाबला Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza से होगा। वहीं डिजाइन के मामले में यह Hyundai Creta को कड़ी टक्कर देती है। आज आपको बताते हैं क्यों XUV300 और Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza एक दूसरे के कड़े प्रतिद्वंद्वी बने हुए हैं। 
mahindra and mahindra maruti suzuki mahindra xuv300 vs vitara brezza
