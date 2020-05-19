शहर चुनें

Mahindra की एसयूवी कारों पर मिल रही है 3 लाख से ज्यादा की बंपर छूट, ऑफर कुछ ही दिनों के लिए

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Tue, 19 May 2020 02:03 PM IST
Mahindra Cars
1 of 8
Mahindra Cars - फोटो : सांकेतिक
दुनिया में फैली महामारी ने भारतीय ऑटोमोबाइल क्षेत्र को कई तरीकों से प्रभावित किया है। ऑटो सेक्टर पहले से ही बिक्री की एक गंभीर मंदी से जूझ रहा था, जिसके बाद पिछले कुछ हफ्तों से देशव्यापी लॉकडाउन के कारण व्यावहारिक रूप से कोरोबार नहीं हुआ है। भले ही स्थिति में सुधार हो रहा है और कार निर्माता उत्पादन कार्य फिर से शुरू कर रहे हैं, लेकिन बिक्री में बहुत ज्यादा तेजी आने की उम्मीद नहीं दिख रही क्योंकि महामारी ने खरीद की भावना को कम कर दिया है। यही कारण है कि कई ऑटो ब्रांड अब ग्राहकों को लुभाने के लिए अपने उत्पादों पर लाभ और छूट की पेशकश कर रहे हैं। मारुति सुजुकी, होंडा कार्स समेत कई ऑटोमोबाइल कंपनियों ने पहले ही अपनी कारों पर ऑफर का एलान किया है। और इस सूची में शामिल होने वाली नई कंपनी महिंद्रा है, जो 3.05 लाख तक के फायदे और डिस्काउंट दे रही है। 
Mahindra Cars
Mahindra Cars - फोटो : सांकेतिक
Mahindra KUV100 NXT BS6
Mahindra KUV100 NXT BS6 - फोटो : Mahindra
Mahindra XUV300 BS6
Mahindra XUV300 BS6 - फोटो : Social Media
Mahindra Scorpio BS6
Mahindra Scorpio BS6 - फोटो : Mahindra
Mahindra Bolero BS6
Mahindra Bolero BS6 - फोटो : Social Media
mahindra XUV500 2020
mahindra XUV500 2020
Mahindra Alturas G4 BS6
Mahindra Alturas G4 BS6 - फोटो : Social Media
Mahindra cars
Mahindra cars
