Mahindra Alturas G4 BS6 एसयूवी जल्द होगी लॉन्च, सामने आया नया टीजर, जानें फीचर्स, कीमत और बुकिंग डीटेल्स

{"_id":"5ea554898ebc3e907a6fd5f1","slug":"mahindra-alturas-g4-bs6-2020-mahindra-alturas-g4-bs6-price-in-india-mahindra-alturas-g4-bs6-booking-mahindra-alturas-g4-bs6-launch-in-india-mahindra-suv-cars","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Mahindra Alturas G4 BS6 \u090f\u0938\u092f\u0942\u0935\u0940 \u091c\u0932\u094d\u0926 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0932\u0949\u0928\u094d\u091a, \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0928\u092f\u093e \u091f\u0940\u091c\u0930, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u0940\u091a\u0930\u094d\u0938, \u0915\u0940\u092e\u0924 \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u0941\u0915\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0921\u0940\u091f\u0947\u0932\u094d\u0938","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
Mahindra Alturas G4 BS6
- फोटो : Mahindra
{"_id":"5ea554898ebc3e907a6fd5f1","slug":"mahindra-alturas-g4-bs6-2020-mahindra-alturas-g4-bs6-price-in-india-mahindra-alturas-g4-bs6-booking-mahindra-alturas-g4-bs6-launch-in-india-mahindra-suv-cars","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Mahindra Alturas G4 BS6 \u090f\u0938\u092f\u0942\u0935\u0940 \u091c\u0932\u094d\u0926 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0932\u0949\u0928\u094d\u091a, \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0928\u092f\u093e \u091f\u0940\u091c\u0930, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u0940\u091a\u0930\u094d\u0938, \u0915\u0940\u092e\u0924 \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u0941\u0915\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0921\u0940\u091f\u0947\u0932\u094d\u0938","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
Ford Endeavour, Mahindra Alturas G4 VsToyota Fortuner