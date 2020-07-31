शहर चुनें
Kia Sonet की इंटीरियर और एक्सटीरियर की आधिकारिक तस्वीरें जारी, देखें नई कार का लुक

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Fri, 31 Jul 2020 12:54 PM IST
Kia Sonet official design sketch
Kia Sonet official design sketch - फोटो : Kia
Kia Motors India (किआ मोटर्स इंडिया) की भारतीय बाजार में अगली प्रमुख लॉन्चिंग सब-4-मीटर एसयूवी कार Kia Sonet (किआ सोनेट) है। कंपनी अपनी इस बहुप्रतीक्षित कार का 7 अगस्त को ग्लोबल डेब्यू करेगी। कंपनी सोनेट की बुकिंग की बुकिंग अगस्त के बीच में शुरू कर सकती है और ऐसी संभावना है कि इसे सितंबर में लॉन्च किया जाएगा। हालांकि इससे पहले कंपनी ने सोनेट कॉम्पैक्ट एसयूवी के इंटीरियर और एक्सटीरियर की आधिकारिक तस्वीरें जारी की हैं। कॉम्पैक्ट एसयूवी सेगमेंट में सोनेट का मुकाबला ह्यूंदै वेन्यू, टाटा नेक्सॉन और महिंद्रा एक्सयूवी 300 जैसी कारों से होगा। 
