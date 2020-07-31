Kia Sonet की इंटीरियर और एक्सटीरियर की आधिकारिक तस्वीरें जारी, देखें नई कार का लुक

{"_id":"5f23c71fd05a9d619242ec35","slug":"kia-sonet-compact-suv-official-design-sketches-of-interior-and-exterior-revealed-before-debut-kia-sonet-suv-launch-date-in-india-kia-sonet-2020-price-and-details-in-hindi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Kia Sonet \u0915\u0940 \u0907\u0902\u091f\u0940\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u0938\u091f\u0940\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0906\u0927\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0915 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0908 \u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u0932\u0941\u0915","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
Kia Sonet official design sketch
- फोटो : Kia
Kia Sonet official design sketch
- फोटो : Kia
Kia Sonet official design sketch
- फोटो : Kia
Kia Sonet official design sketch
- फोटो : Kia
Auto Expo 2020 Kia Sonet
- फोटो : Social Media