Auto Expo में नई कंपनियों ने पेश किए कारों के लेटेस्ट कॉन्सेप्ट, 12 स्टार्टअप कंपनियों ने दिखाया दम

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 07 Feb 2018 02:38 PM IST
kia motors and hyundai unveils new concepts of car in auto expo 2018
ग्रेटर नोएडा के ऑटो एक्सपो मार्ट में ऑटोमोबाइल जगत के सबसे बड़े शो 'ऑटो एक्सपो-2018' का बुधवार को आगाज हुआ। ऑटो एक्सपो में पहले दिन 12 स्टार्टअप कंपनियों ने अपने वाहनों को प्रदर्शित किया। 14 फरवरी तक चलने वाले इस मेगा ऑटोमोबाइल शो में आम लोगों को 9 फरवरी से एंट्री मिलेगी। हालांकि आम लोगों की एंट्री से पहले ही कई विदेशी कपनियां अपने प्रोडक्ट से पर्दा उठा चुकी हैं।
