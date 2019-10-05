शहर चुनें

Honda की कारें खरीदने का बेहतरीन मौका, टॉप सेलिंग कारों पर मिल रही जबरदस्त छूट

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 05 Oct 2019 03:49 PM IST
Honda Cars India
1 of 5
Honda Cars India
इस फेस्टिव सीजन में मारुति, ह्यूंदै समेत होंडा की कारों की बिक्री में गिरावट आई है। सितंबर में होंडा की बिक्री में 37 फीसदी की गिरावट दर्ज हुई है। कंपनी की सितंबर में मात्र 9,301 यूनिट्स की बिक्री हुई, जबकि पिछले साल इसी माह में यह आंकड़ा 14,820 यूनिट्स का था। वहीं बिक्री को बढ़ाने के लिए होंडा अपनी कारों पर शानदार डिस्काउंट दे रही है।

देश के ऑटो सेक्टर को दो दशकों में सबसे ज्यादा गिरावट का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। वहीं होंडा अपनी पॉपुलर कारों होंडा अमेज, होंडा ब्रियो, होंडा जैज, होंडा WR-V, होंडा सिटी, होंडा BR-V, होंडा सिविक और होंडा CR-V पर अच्छा खासा डिस्काउंट ऑफर कर रही है।
Honda Cars India
Honda Cars India
Honda CR-V
Honda CR-V
Honda city Boot space
Honda city Boot space
होंडा डब्ल्यूआरवी
होंडा डब्ल्यूआरवी - फोटो : Amit Dwivedi
Honda Br-V
Honda Br-V - फोटो : File
