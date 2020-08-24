शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Automobiles News ›   Auto News ›   If you are driving alone then wear a face mask or it will attract a challan of rupees 500 without mask challan in delhi in car delhi traffic police without mask challan rules challan without mask challan delhi

अकेले चला रहे हैं कार तो जरूर पहन लें मास्क, नहीं तो कट जाएगा 500 रुपये का चालान

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Mon, 24 Aug 2020 06:20 PM IST
Driving with Face Mask
1 of 7
Driving with Face Mask - फोटो : Pexels
अगर आप कार में अकेले बैठे हैं और मास्क नहीं पहन रखी है तो ऐसा करना सेहत से खिलवाड़ तो है ही, यह आपकी जेब पर भी भारी पड़ सकता है। राजधानी में काफी संख्या में ऐसे लोग हैं, जिनका मास्क न पहनने के कारण चालान हुआ है, जबकि उस दौरान वे अपनी कार में अकेले थे। दिल्ली पुलिस मास्क नहीं पहनने पर 500 रुपये का चालान कर रही है। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
IBPS PO 2020: सरकारी बैंक में नौकरी का सपना ऐसे होगा पूरा, Safalta.com के संग करें तैयारी
Click Here
विज्ञापन
delhi traffic police mask no mask challan coronavirus covid-19 covid-19 mask face mask
सबसे विश्वसनीय हिंदी न्यूज़ वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें ऑटोमोबाइल समाचार से जुड़ी ब्रेकिंग अपडेट। ऑटोमोबाइल जगत की अन्य खबरें जैसे लेटेस्ट कार न्यूज़, लेटेस्ट बाइक न्यूज़, सभी कार रिव्यू और बाइक रिव्यू आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़।
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

Electric Vehicles
Auto News

इलेक्ट्रिक गाड़ी खरीदने पर सात दिनों में मिल जाएगी सब्सिडी, दिल्ली में सस्ती होगी ईवी

24 अगस्त 2020

सड़क पर जलभराव
Auto News

बारिश के जलभराव में अगर फंस गई आपकी बाइक या कार तो भूलकर भी न करें ये काम

21 अगस्त 2020

विज्ञापन
आलिया और आदित्य की केमिस्ट्री का दिखा असर, म्यूजिक एप्स पर ट्रेंड कर रहे ‘सड़क 2’ के गाने
Sadak 2

आलिया और आदित्य की केमिस्ट्री का दिखा असर, म्यूजिक एप्स पर ट्रेंड कर रहे ‘सड़क 2’ के गाने
Tata Nexon Facelift
Auto News

Tiago से लेकर Harrier तक... Tata की इन कारों पर मिल रहा है बंपर डिस्काउंट, होगी 80000 रुपये तक की बचत

21 अगस्त 2020

Delhi Traffic Police
Auto News

ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस समेत गाड़ी के डॉक्यूमेंट्स की वैधता 31 दिसंबर तक बढ़ी, नहीं लगेगी लेट फीस

24 अगस्त 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe facelift
Auto News

Mercedes-Benz की कारें भारत में हो सकती हैं महंगी, कंपनी दाम बढ़ाने पर कर रही विचार

20 अगस्त 2020

Harley Davidson
Auto News

भारत से बोरिया-बिस्तर समेट सकती है मशहूर अमेरिकी बाइक कंपनी Harley Davidson, ये है वजह

20 अगस्त 2020

आलिया और आदित्य की केमिस्ट्री का दिखा असर, म्यूजिक एप्स पर ट्रेंड कर रहे ‘सड़क 2’ के गाने
Sadak 2

आलिया और आदित्य की केमिस्ट्री का दिखा असर, म्यूजिक एप्स पर ट्रेंड कर रहे ‘सड़क 2’ के गाने
विज्ञापन
Kia Sonet
Auto News

Kia Sonet की प्री-बुकिंग शुरू, 25000 रुपये में हो रही है बुक, इस सेगमेंट की कार में पहली बार मिलेंगे ये नए फीचर्स

20 अगस्त 2020

Tata Nexon EV
Auto News

Tata Nexon EV की लोकप्रियता बढ़ी, लॉन्चिंग के छह महीनों में 1000वीं कार तैयार, जानें इसकी खासियतें

19 अगस्त 2020

Toyota Yaris
Auto News

Innova से लेकर Fortuner तक... अब लीज पर चलाएं Toyota की अपनी मनपसंद कार

19 अगस्त 2020

Renault Duster Turbo 2020
Automobiles

क्या नई Renault Duster खरीदना है मुनाफे का सौदा, क्या वाकई Hyundai Creta और Kia Seltos से है दमदार

18 अगस्त 2020

Honda Activa 125
Auto News

Honda ने अपने तीन स्कूटर और बाइक की कीमत बढ़ाई, जानें कितनी हुई महंगी

18 अगस्त 2020

2020 Hyundai Creta
Auto News

भारतीय कार बाजार में एसयूवी सेगमेंट सबसे 'हॉट', Hyundai ने Maruti को पछाड़ा

18 अगस्त 2020

maruti suzuki alto 800
Auto News

कोरोना काल में Maruti Suzuki की कौन सी कार बिक रही है सबसे ज्यादा, ये हैं मारुति की टॉप 5 कार

17 अगस्त 2020

Tata Harrier BS6
Auto News

Tata Motors अपनी गाड़ियों में लाएगी दमदार टर्बो-पेट्रोल इंजन, साथ ही मिलेगा DCT गियरबॉक्स

17 अगस्त 2020

Hummer H2
Auto News

महेंद्र सिंह धोनी के गैराज की शोभा बढ़ाती हैं ये शानदार SUV कारें

16 अगस्त 2020

Best mileage cars
Auto News

ये हैं सबसे ज्यादा माइलेज देने वाली टॉप 10 कारें, कोरोना काल में होगी पैसों की बचत

16 अगस्त 2020

Nissan
Auto News

Datsun की कारों पर मिल रहा है 55000 तक का भारी डिस्काउंट, ऑफर कुछ ही दिनों के लिए

16 अगस्त 2020

Mahendra Singh Dhoni Bike Collection
Auto News

4500 रुपये में मिली बाइक पर चलने वाले 'माही' की मोटरसाइकिलों की कहानी

16 अगस्त 2020

Kia Sonet
Auto News

लॉन्च से पहले Kia Sonet के फीचर्स हुए लीक, जानें आपके लिए क्या होगा खास?

16 अगस्त 2020

Range Rover Sentinel से लाल किला पहुंचे पीएम मोदी
Auto News

दुनिया की सबसे 'ताकतवर' कार से लाल किला पहुंचे प्रधानमंत्री, खूबियां ऐसी कि टैंक भी फेल

15 अगस्त 2020

Driving with Face Mask
Driving with Face Mask - फोटो : Pexels
Indore Man Driving Porsche Made to Do Sit-Ups on Road For Not Wearing a Mask
Indore Man Driving Porsche Made to Do Sit-Ups on Road For Not Wearing a Mask - फोटो : For Refernce Only
Car face Mask
Car face Mask - फोटो : For Refernce Only
नई दिल्ली रेलवे स्टेशन पर ट्रेन के इंतजार में मास्क पहने हुए यात्री
नई दिल्ली रेलवे स्टेशन पर ट्रेन के इंतजार में मास्क पहने हुए यात्री - फोटो : PTI
सांकेतिक
सांकेतिक - फोटो : PTI
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - फोटो : PTI
नई दिल्ली में राष्ट्रपति भवन के पास मास्क पहने हुए एक सरकारी कर्मचारी
नई दिल्ली में राष्ट्रपति भवन के पास मास्क पहने हुए एक सरकारी कर्मचारी - फोटो : PTI
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited