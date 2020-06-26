शहर चुनें
Hyundai Venue की एक लाख से ज्यादा यूनिट बिकी, इस SUV में मिलती है फुल कनेक्टेड टेक्नोलॉजी

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Fri, 26 Jun 2020 02:15 PM IST
Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Motor India (ह्यूंदै मोटर इंडिया) ने अपनी सब-कॉम्पैक्ट एसयूवी Venue (वेन्यू) की देश में लॉन्चिंग के बाद से अब तक एक लाख से ज्यादा यूनिट्स बेच दी हैं। ह्यूंदै मोटर इंडिया ने शुक्रवार को इसकी जानकारी दी। Hyundai Venue को भारत में पहली बार 2019 के मई में लॉन्च किया गया था। कंपनी ने कहा कि इस वर्ष में ऑटोमोबाइल उद्योग को काफी चुनौतियों का सामना करना पड़ा, लेकिन बावजूद इसके कंपनी वेन्यू को अच्छी संख्या में बिक्री करने में कामयाब रही और इस एसयूवी ने सीधे प्रतिद्वंद्वियों के खिलाफ जोरदार प्रदर्शन किया। 
