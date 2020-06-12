शहर चुनें
इस खास एयरबैग से सिर पर लगने वाली चोटों से 80 फीसदी तक होगा बचाव, ऐसे बचाती है कार सवार को

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Fri, 12 Jun 2020 10:50 AM IST
Hyundai Center Side Airbag
Hyundai Center Side Airbag - फोटो : Social Media
कारों में मिलने वाले सुरक्षा फीचर्स जैसे एयरबैग, ABS और EBD के बारे में आपने सुना होगा। सरकार ने अब ऑटोमोबाइल कंपनियों के लिए गाड़ियों में यह फीचर्स देना अनिवार्य कर दिया है। अब सभी कारों में एयरबैग, ABS और EBD जैसे सेफ्टी फीचर्स स्टैण्डर्ड मिलते हैं। यानी ये सुरक्षा फीचर्स कार के बेस मॉडल में भी मिलेंगे। ऑटोमोबाइल कंपनियां अब वाहनों में मिलने वाले सुरक्षा फीचर्स पर ज्यादा ध्यान देने लगी हैं। वाहन में सवार यात्रियों की सुरक्षा को ध्यान में रखते हुए देश की दूसरी सबसे बड़ी कार निर्माता कंपनी Hyundai Motors (ह्यूंदै मोटर्स) ने एक नया सेंटर साइड एयरबैग बनाया है। आइए जानते हैं यह एयरबैग कैसे काम करता है और इससे कार सवार की सुरक्षा कैसे होगी। 
hyundai new airbag car safety features airbag in car abs hyundai motors
सबसे विश्वसनीय हिंदी न्यूज़ वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें ऑटोमोबाइल समाचार से जुड़ी ब्रेकिंग अपडेट। ऑटोमोबाइल जगत की अन्य खबरें जैसे लेटेस्ट कार न्यूज़, लेटेस्ट बाइक न्यूज़, सभी कार रिव्यू और बाइक रिव्यू आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़।
 
