Compact SUV सेगमेंट में Hyundai Creta फिर बनी बादशाह, Kia Seltos पिछड़ गई

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Tue, 14 Jan 2020 01:29 PM IST
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
देश में पिछले साल ही एक कार के जरिए एंट्री करने वाली Kia Motors मात्र 4 महीने में टॉप-10 ऑटोमोबाइल कंपनियों में शुमार हो गई। कंपनी ने यह उपलब्धि भारतीय बाजार में लॉन्च की अपनी पहली कार Kia Seltos को मिले बंपर रेस्पॉन्स से हासिल की। Compact SUV सेगमेंट में सबसे ज्यादा बिकनेवाली कार Hyundai Creta (ह्यूंदै क्रेटा) को पछाड़कर Kia Seltos (किआ सेल्टॉस) बिक्री के मामले में नंबर वन पर काबिज हो गई थी। लेकिन Hyundai Creta बीते साल 2019 के आखिरी महीने दिसंबर में Kia Seltos को पटखनी देते हुए एक बार फिर नंबर का तमगा हासिल कर लिया है। बीते साल नवंबर महीने की तुलना में दिसंबर में Kia Seltos की 67 फीसदी बिक्री कम हुई। 
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta facelift
Hyundai Creta facelift
2020 hyundai creta
2020 hyundai creta - फोटो : सांकेतिक फोटो
Kia Seltos beats Hyundai Creta
Kia Seltos beats Hyundai Creta - फोटो : Amar Ujala
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
