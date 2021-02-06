शहर चुनें

Auto News

ह्यूंदै क्रेटा डीजल वेरिएंट के इस मॉडल को कंपनी की वेबसाइट से हटाया गया, कारण जानकर चौंक जाएंगे

Amar Sharma
ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: अमर शर्मा
Updated Sat, 06 Feb 2021 12:33 PM IST
2020 Hyundai Creta
1 of 7
2020 Hyundai Creta - फोटो : For Representation Only
Hyundai Creta (ह्यूंदै क्रेटा) इस समय भारत में सबसे ज्यादा बिकने वाली एसयूवी है। आपको जानकर हैरत होगी कि अगर आप इस एसयूवी को खरीदने की इच्छा रखते हैं और इसके लिए आज इसकी बुकिंग कराते हैं तो आपको इसकी डिलीवरी के लिए करीब एक साल तक इंतजार करना पड़ सकता है। Hyundai Creta का वेटिंग पीरियड 12 महीने है। ह्यूंदै क्रेटा भारत में 2015 में लॉन्च की गई थी। क्रेटा की लोकप्रियता पिछले कुछ वर्षों में अभूतपूर्व रूप से बढ़ गई है। 
hyundai creta 2021 hyundai creta hyundai motor india
