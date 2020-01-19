शहर चुनें

नेक्स्ट जेनरेशन Hyundai Creta मार्च में आएगी, Auto Expo 2020 में होगी ग्लोबल लॉन्चिंग, जानें डीटेल्स

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Sun, 19 Jan 2020 01:23 PM IST
hyundai Creta ix25
1 of 5
hyundai Creta ix25
Hyundai Motor India (ह्यूंदै मोटर इंडिया) अपनी लोकप्रिय SUV Creta का नेक्स्ट जेनरेशन वर्जन भारतीय बाजार में इसी साल मार्च के महीने में लॉन्च करने वाली है। नई क्रेटा की लॉन्चिंग का ग्राहकों को बेसब्री से इंतजार है। एक रिपोर्ट में Hyundai की नई Creta के ग्लोबल लॉन्चिंग की तारीख का खुलासा किया गया है। रिपोर्ट में बताया गया है कि कंपनी अपनी नई Hyundai Creta को Auto Expo 2020 के पहले दिन यानी 5 फरवरी को ग्लोबल लॉन्चिंग करेगी। हालांकि इन दिन इस कार का सिर्फ एक्सटीरियर दिखाया जाएगा। इस दौरान कार के इंटीरियर को कवर रख जाएगा। रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक नई क्रेटा को कंपनी मार्च के महीनेे में बाजार में उतारेगी। और तभी कार के इंटीरियर के पर्दा उठेगा। 
hyundai creta 2020 hyundai creta auto expo 2020 hyundai motor india
hyundai Creta ix25
hyundai Creta ix25
2020 Hyundai Creta new look
2020 Hyundai Creta new look
2020 hyundai creta
2020 hyundai creta - फोटो : सांकेतिक फोटो
Hyundai Creta ix25 China
Hyundai Creta ix25 China - फोटो : सांकेतिक
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
