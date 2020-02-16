Hyundai की कारों पर मिल रहा है शानदार डिस्काउंट, 2.5 लाख रुपये तक की छूट

{"_id":"5e48fffc8ebc3ee5ae5a2543","slug":"hyundai-car-discount-in-india-hyundai-offers-2020-hyundai-car-offers-february-2020-hyundai-motors","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Hyundai \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u093f\u0932 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0936\u093e\u0928\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u0921\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u091f, 2.5 \u0932\u093e\u0916 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u0947 \u0924\u0915 \u0915\u0940 \u091b\u0942\u091f","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
Hyundai Santro Car
- फोटो : PTI
{"_id":"5e48fffc8ebc3ee5ae5a2543","slug":"hyundai-car-discount-in-india-hyundai-offers-2020-hyundai-car-offers-february-2020-hyundai-motors","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Hyundai \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u093f\u0932 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0936\u093e\u0928\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u0921\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u091f, 2.5 \u0932\u093e\u0916 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u0947 \u0924\u0915 \u0915\u0940 \u091b\u0942\u091f","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
Hyundai Grand i10
- फोटो : Hyundai
{"_id":"5e48fffc8ebc3ee5ae5a2543","slug":"hyundai-car-discount-in-india-hyundai-offers-2020-hyundai-car-offers-february-2020-hyundai-motors","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Hyundai \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u093f\u0932 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0936\u093e\u0928\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u0921\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u091f, 2.5 \u0932\u093e\u0916 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u0947 \u0924\u0915 \u0915\u0940 \u091b\u0942\u091f","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
Grand i10 Nios
- फोटो : Amar Ujala