Hyundai की कारों पर मिल रहा है शानदार डिस्काउंट, 2.5 लाख रुपये तक की छूट

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Sun, 16 Feb 2020 02:10 PM IST
Hyundai Santro Car
1 of 9
Hyundai Santro Car - फोटो : PTI
BS6 ईंधन उत्सर्जन मानक अब से दो महीने से भी कम समय में पूरे तरह से प्रभावी हो जाएंगे। इसी के साथ ऑटोमोबाइल कंपनियां अपने लाइन-अप में कड़े मानदंडों का पालन करने के लिए अपने कारों को अपग्रेड करने के अथक कोशिशों में जुट गए हैं। हालांकि, डीलरशिप के पास अभी भी BS4 स्टॉक बचा हुआ है। BS6 मानक लागू होने की 1 अप्रैल की समय सीमा के बाद बिना बिके BS4 कारों के ढेर से बचने के लिए, निर्माताओं के पास गाड़ियों को भारी छूट की पेशकश के अलावा कोई विकल्प नहीं है। 

ऐसा ही एक ऑटो निर्माता Hyundai Motor India (ह्यूंदै मोटर इंडिया) है, जो कार खरीदने पर 45,000 रुपये से लेकर 2,50,000 रुपये तक के फायदे दे रही है। इसमें कॉरपोरेट डिस्काउंट के साथ कैश डिस्काउंट, एक्सचेंज बोनस भी शामिल है। ऐसे में ह्यूंदै ने अपने BS4 कारों के कई मॉडल्स पर छूट की पेशकशक की है। यहां जानते हैं Hyundai की किस मॉडल की खरीद पर कितना डिस्काउंट मिल रहा है। 
hyundai car offers hyundai cars
Hyundai Santro Car
Hyundai Santro Car - फोटो : PTI
Santro 
Santro 
Hyundai Grand i10
Hyundai Grand i10 - फोटो : Hyundai
Grand i10 Nios
Grand i10 Nios - फोटो : Amar Ujala
Xcent 
Xcent 
Hyundai Elite i20
Hyundai Elite i20
Hyundai Verna
Hyundai Verna
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Elantra
Hyundai Elantra
