होंडा ला रही है अपनी पहली ऑल-इलेक्ट्रिक कार Honda e, जानें कीमत, रेंज और खासियतें

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Thu, 27 Aug 2020 06:15 PM IST
Honda e Car
1 of 6
Honda e Car - फोटो : For Reference Only
इलेक्ट्रिक वाहन (ईवी) सेगमेंट में एंट्री के लिए जहां कई वाहन निर्माता कंपनियों ने सेडान और एसयूवी कारों पर दांव लगाया है, वहीं जापान की Honda Motor Co Ltd (होंडा मोटर कंपनी लिमिटेड) ने फैसला किया है कि वह अपनी पहली ऑल-बैटरी कार को छोटा ही रखेगी। इस महीने की शुरुआत में यूरोप में पेश की गई Honda e (होंडा ई) एक कॉम्पैक्ट मॉडल है जो पूरी तरह से सिटी ड्राइविंग के लिए मुफीद है। हालांकि यह नजरिया टेस्ला इंक से ठीक उलट है, जिसकी Model 3 (मॉडल 3) सेडान कार बैटरी ईवी बाजार में काफी लोकप्रिय है। ठीक इसी तरह और अन्य ऑटोमोबाइल कंपनियां जैसे Audi AG (ऑडी एजी) और Hyundai Motor Co (ह्यूंदै मोटर कंपनी) ने लंबी ड्राइविंग रेंज वाली एसयूवी कार बनाने पर फोकस किया है। 
honda e honda electric car electric car honda
Honda e Car
Honda e Car - फोटो : For Reference Only
Honda E Charge
Honda E Charge - फोटो : For Reference Only
Honda-E Rear
Honda-E Rear - फोटो : For Reference Only
Honda E Electric car
Honda E Electric car - फोटो : For Reference Only
Honda e Interior
Honda e Interior - फोटो : For Reference Only
Honda E Camera
Honda E Camera - फोटो : For Reference Only
