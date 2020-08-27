होंडा ला रही है अपनी पहली ऑल-इलेक्ट्रिक कार Honda e, जानें कीमत, रेंज और खासियतें

{"_id":"5f47ab07bf431d427e223193","slug":"honda-to-launch-its-first-all-electric-car-honda-e-know-the-price-and-features-honda-electric-car-price-in-india-honda-electric-car-mileage","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u094b\u0902\u0921\u093e \u0932\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0940 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u0911\u0932-\u0907\u0932\u0947\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915 \u0915\u093e\u0930 Honda e, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0940\u092e\u0924, \u0930\u0947\u0902\u091c \u0914\u0930 \u0916\u093e\u0938\u093f\u092f\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Thu, 27 Aug 2020 06:15 PM IST

1 of 6

Honda e Car - फोटो : For Reference Only

इलेक्ट्रिक वाहन (ईवी) सेगमेंट में एंट्री के लिए जहां कई वाहन निर्माता कंपनियों ने सेडान और एसयूवी कारों पर दांव लगाया है, वहीं जापान की Honda Motor Co Ltd (होंडा मोटर कंपनी लिमिटेड) ने फैसला किया है कि वह अपनी पहली ऑल-बैटरी कार को छोटा ही रखेगी। इस महीने की शुरुआत में यूरोप में पेश की गई Honda e (होंडा ई) एक कॉम्पैक्ट मॉडल है जो पूरी तरह से सिटी ड्राइविंग के लिए मुफीद है। हालांकि यह नजरिया टेस्ला इंक से ठीक उलट है, जिसकी Model 3 (मॉडल 3) सेडान कार बैटरी ईवी बाजार में काफी लोकप्रिय है। ठीक इसी तरह और अन्य ऑटोमोबाइल कंपनियां जैसे Audi AG (ऑडी एजी) और Hyundai Motor Co (ह्यूंदै मोटर कंपनी) ने लंबी ड्राइविंग रेंज वाली एसयूवी कार बनाने पर फोकस किया है।