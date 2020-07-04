शहर चुनें
70,000 रुपये से सस्ती Honda Livo और TVS Star City Plus में किसे खरीदें?

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 04 Jul 2020 09:31 AM IST
Honda Livo vs TVS Star City Plus
1 of 5
Honda Livo vs TVS Star City Plus - फोटो : Amar Ujala
अगर आप 70,000 रुपये से कम कीमत में एक बेहतर लुक वाली किफायती बाइक खरीदना चाहते हैं, तो हमारी यह खबर आपके बड़े काम आ सकती है। आज हम आपके लिए इस साल लॉन्च हुई दो नई बाइक्स का कम्पेरिजन लेकर आए हैं। इनमें एक Honda Livo BS6 है, जो सात दिनों के अंदर भारतीय बाजार में लॉन्च हुई है। वहीं, दूसरी TVS Star City Plus है जो जनवरी महीने में लॉन्च हुई थी। हम आपको इन दोनों ही बाइक्स के सभी स्पेसिफिकेशन्स और कीमत के बारे में बताने जा रहे हैं। तो डालते हैं एक नजर इन बाइक्स के फीचर्स पर, 
honda livo tvs star city plus
Honda Livo vs TVS Star City Plus
Honda Livo vs TVS Star City Plus - फोटो : Amar Ujala
Honda Livo BS6
Honda Livo BS6 - फोटो : Honda Motorcycle and Scooter
TVS Star City Plus
TVS Star City Plus - फोटो : TVS
Honda Livo BS6
Honda Livo BS6 - फोटो : Honda Motorcycle and Scooter
TVS Star City Plus
TVS Star City Plus - फोटो : TVS
