Honda City की होती है बंपर बिक्री, 2020 में सेगमेंट की रही नंबर वन कार, जानें खासियतें

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Fri, 15 Jan 2021 05:35 PM IST
Honda City 2020
1 of 7
Honda City 2020 - फोटो : Honda
Honda Cars India (होंडा कार्स इंडिया) का भारत में सबसे सफल मॉडल Honda City (होंडा सिटी) कैलेंडर वर्ष 2020 के दौरान मिड-साइज सेडान कार सेगमेंट में बिक्री के मामले में नंबर वन रही। जनवरी से दिसंबर 2020 तक कंपनी ने कुल 21,826 यूनिट्स होंडा सिटी कारों की बिक्री की। होंडा की भारत में सबसे लंबे समय तक चलने वाले कार मॉडल होने की विरासत के साथ, ऑल न्यू 5th जेनरेशन सिटी को जुलाई 2020 में लॉन्च किया गया था। अब एक बार फिर इस कार ने अपने प्रीमियम डिजाइन, तकनीकी कौशल, बेजोड कंफर्ट, बेहतर सुरक्षा और कनेक्टिविटी के साथ बेंचमार्क को और ऊंचा उठा दिया है। दिसंबर 2020 के दौरान अपने सेगमेंट में होंडा सिटी की बाजार हिस्सेदारी 41 फीसदी थी। 
honda city 2020 honda city
Recommended

Haval suv auto expo 2020
Automobiles

नई SUV खरीदने की सोच रहे हैं तो कर लें थोड़ा इंतजार, आ रही हैं ये 7 शानदार एसयूवी, कीमत साढ़े पांच लाख से शुरू

13 जनवरी 2021

Aprilia SXR 160
Automobiles

Piaggio का प्रीमियम स्कूटर Aprilia SXR 160 लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और शानदार फीचर्स

14 जनवरी 2021

साल 2020 के पांच ZEE5 ओरिजनल शो, जिन्होंने खूब किया दर्शकों के दिलों पर राज
ZEE 5

साल 2020 के पांच ZEE5 ओरिजनल शो, जिन्होंने खूब किया दर्शकों के दिलों पर राज
Car Mileage
Automobiles

पेट्रोल की कीमतें पहुंची 90 रुपये के पार, ये कारें देती हैं 24 किमी प्रति लीटर तक का जबरदस्त माइलेज

14 जनवरी 2021

Car Parking Sensor
Auto News

सीख रहे हैं ड्राइविंग तो पुरानी कार में लगवाएं ये दो धांसू उपकरण, फिर बेफिक्र हो करें पार्किंग

13 जनवरी 2021

कुम्भ मेले के दौरान जरूर करें यह काम, होंगे अत्यंत लाभ !
Astrology

कुम्भ मेले के दौरान जरूर करें यह काम, होंगे अत्यंत लाभ !
Tata Nexon EV ZConnect App
Auto News

Tata Nexon EV है 2020 में भारत की सबसे ज्यादा बिकने वाली इलेक्ट्रिक कार

12 जनवरी 2021

Honda City 2020
Honda City 2020 - फोटो : Honda
Honda City 2020 5th Generation
Honda City 2020 5th Generation - फोटो : Honda
2020 Honda City LED Headlamps
2020 Honda City LED Headlamps - फोटो : Honda
New 2020 Honda City
New 2020 Honda City - फोटो : Honda (For Reference Only)
Honda City 2020
Honda City 2020 - फोटो : Honda
Honda City 2020 Airbags
Honda City 2020 Airbags - फोटो : Honda
Honda City 2020
Honda City 2020 - फोटो : Honda
