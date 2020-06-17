Honda City 2020 में पहली बार मिलेंगे ये फीचर्स, अगले महीने होगी लॉन्च, जानें इसकी खासियतें

{"_id":"5eea0ab3b22f155a2233b799","slug":"honda-city-2020-features-price-specifications-in-hindi-new-honda-city-2020-india-launch-new-honda-city-2020-india-interior-honda-city-2020-new-features-honda-city-2020-safety-features","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Honda City 2020 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u092b\u0940\u091a\u0930\u094d\u0938, \u0905\u0917\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0939\u0940\u0928\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0932\u0949\u0928\u094d\u091a, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0938\u0915\u0940 \u0916\u093e\u0938\u093f\u092f\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
2020 honda city India
- फोटो : For Representation Only
{"_id":"5eea0ab3b22f155a2233b799","slug":"honda-city-2020-features-price-specifications-in-hindi-new-honda-city-2020-india-launch-new-honda-city-2020-india-interior-honda-city-2020-new-features-honda-city-2020-safety-features","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Honda City 2020 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u092b\u0940\u091a\u0930\u094d\u0938, \u0905\u0917\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0939\u0940\u0928\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0932\u0949\u0928\u094d\u091a, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0938\u0915\u0940 \u0916\u093e\u0938\u093f\u092f\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
2020 Honda City Rear
- फोटो : For Representation Only
{"_id":"5eea0ab3b22f155a2233b799","slug":"honda-city-2020-features-price-specifications-in-hindi-new-honda-city-2020-india-launch-new-honda-city-2020-india-interior-honda-city-2020-new-features-honda-city-2020-safety-features","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Honda City 2020 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u092b\u0940\u091a\u0930\u094d\u0938, \u0905\u0917\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0939\u0940\u0928\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0932\u0949\u0928\u094d\u091a, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0938\u0915\u0940 \u0916\u093e\u0938\u093f\u092f\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
Honda City
- फोटो : For Representation Only
{"_id":"5eea0ab3b22f155a2233b799","slug":"honda-city-2020-features-price-specifications-in-hindi-new-honda-city-2020-india-launch-new-honda-city-2020-india-interior-honda-city-2020-new-features-honda-city-2020-safety-features","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Honda City 2020 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u092b\u0940\u091a\u0930\u094d\u0938, \u0905\u0917\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0939\u0940\u0928\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0932\u0949\u0928\u094d\u091a, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0938\u0915\u0940 \u0916\u093e\u0938\u093f\u092f\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
Honda City
- फोटो : For Representation Only
{"_id":"5eea0ab3b22f155a2233b799","slug":"honda-city-2020-features-price-specifications-in-hindi-new-honda-city-2020-india-launch-new-honda-city-2020-india-interior-honda-city-2020-new-features-honda-city-2020-safety-features","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Honda City 2020 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u092b\u0940\u091a\u0930\u094d\u0938, \u0905\u0917\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0939\u0940\u0928\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0932\u0949\u0928\u094d\u091a, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0938\u0915\u0940 \u0916\u093e\u0938\u093f\u092f\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
2020 honda city Interior
- फोटो : For Representation Only
{"_id":"5eea0ab3b22f155a2233b799","slug":"honda-city-2020-features-price-specifications-in-hindi-new-honda-city-2020-india-launch-new-honda-city-2020-india-interior-honda-city-2020-new-features-honda-city-2020-safety-features","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Honda City 2020 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u092b\u0940\u091a\u0930\u094d\u0938, \u0905\u0917\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0939\u0940\u0928\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0932\u0949\u0928\u094d\u091a, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0938\u0915\u0940 \u0916\u093e\u0938\u093f\u092f\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
Honda City 2020 Rear
- फोटो : For Representation Only
{"_id":"5eea0ab3b22f155a2233b799","slug":"honda-city-2020-features-price-specifications-in-hindi-new-honda-city-2020-india-launch-new-honda-city-2020-india-interior-honda-city-2020-new-features-honda-city-2020-safety-features","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Honda City 2020 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u092b\u0940\u091a\u0930\u094d\u0938, \u0905\u0917\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0939\u0940\u0928\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0932\u0949\u0928\u094d\u091a, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0938\u0915\u0940 \u0916\u093e\u0938\u093f\u092f\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
Honda City 2020 RS
- फोटो : For Representation Only