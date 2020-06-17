शहर चुनें
honda city 2020 features price specifications in hindi: new honda city 2020 india launch new honda city 2020 india interior honda city 2020 new features honda city 2020 safety features

Honda City 2020 में पहली बार मिलेंगे ये फीचर्स, अगले महीने होगी लॉन्च, जानें इसकी खासियतें

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Wed, 17 Jun 2020 05:51 PM IST
2020 honda city India
ऑल न्यू Honda City (होंडा सिटी) की लॉन्चिंग से पहले इसकी सभी डिटेल्स सामने आ गई हैं। Honda Cars India (HCIL) (होंडा कार्स इंडिया) ने न्यू होंडा सिटी की जानकारी का खुलासा किया है। कंपनी नई होंडा सिटी को अगले महीने जुलाई में लॉन्च करने वाली है। सेडान कार सेगमेंट में यह होंडा की सबसे पॉपुलर और ज्यादा बिकने वाली कार है। होंडा सिटी न्यू जेनरेशन कार स्टाइल, परफॉर्मेंस, स्पेस, कम्फर्ट, कनेक्टिविटी और सेफ्टी से जुड़े हर मामलों में शानदार कार मानी जाती है। 
honda city honda city 2020 automobile industry
