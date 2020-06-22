शहर चुनें
Auto News

Honda की कारों पर एक लाख रुपये तक की बंपर छूट, ऑफर खत्म होने में कुछ ही दिन बचे

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Mon, 22 Jun 2020 10:53 AM IST
Honda Cars Plant India
Honda Cars Plant India - फोटो : For Representation Only
लॉकडाउन के दौरान ऑटोमोबाइल उद्योग पर काफी बुरा असर पड़ा। जिससे वाहनों की बिक्री बहुत कम हो गई। मार्च के आखिरी हफ्ते से देशव्यापी लॉकडाउन लागू किया गया। हालांकि अब अनलॉक को चरणबद्ध तरीके से लागू किया जा रहा है। लॉकडाउन की वजह से देशभर में सभी व्यावसायिक गतिविधियां थम गईं थीं। ऑटोमोबाइल उद्योग जगत भी इससे खासा प्रभावित हुआ। अप्रैल के महीने में तो एक भी कार की बिक्री नहीं हुई। मई में नियमों में ढील दिए जाने के बाद शोरूम और डीलरशिप खुलने लगे लेकिन फिलहाल मांग में तेजी नहीं आई है। अब एक बार फिर से विभिन्न वाहन निर्माता कंपनियां अपनी गाड़ियों की बिक्री में तेजी लाने और ग्राहकों को लुभाने के लिए कई आकर्षक ऑफर्स पेश कर रही हैं। जापान की दिग्गज ऑटोमोबाइल कंपनी Honda Cars India (होंडा कार्स इंडिया) भारत में कई नए प्रॉडक्ट लॉन्च करने की तैयारी में है। लेकिन लॉकडाउन के मद्देनजर कंपनी ने कई लॉन्चिंग की तारीख को आगे बढ़ा दिया है। हालांकि कंपनी अपनी कई नई BS6 गाड़ियों पर भी आकर्षक छूट की पेशकश की है। 
AFCAT 2020: ये हैं वो पांच टिप्स जो एयरफोर्स कॉमन एडमिशन टेस्ट की तैयारी में आएंगे आपके काम
Click Here
car discounts honda city honda amaze honda cars india
सबसे विश्वसनीय हिंदी न्यूज़ वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें ऑटोमोबाइल समाचार से जुड़ी ब्रेकिंग अपडेट। ऑटोमोबाइल जगत की अन्य खबरें जैसे लेटेस्ट कार न्यूज़, लेटेस्ट बाइक न्यूज़, सभी कार रिव्यू और बाइक रिव्यू आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़।
 
Honda Cars Plant India
Honda Cars Plant India - फोटो : For Representation Only
Honda Amaze
Honda Amaze - फोटो : For Representation Only
Honda amaze CVT VX
Honda amaze CVT VX - फोटो : For Representation Only
2020 honda city India
2020 honda city India - फोटो : For Representation Only
2020 Honda City Rear
2020 Honda City Rear - फोटो : For Representation Only
Honda City 2020 RS
Honda City 2020 RS - फोटो : For Representation Only
