Honda दे रही है 2.5 लाख रुपये तक का बंपर डिस्काउंट, City से लेकर Civic तक जानें क्या है ऑफर

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Thu, 06 Aug 2020 04:22 PM IST
Honda City 2020 RS
1 of 9
Honda City 2020 RS - फोटो : For Reference Only
Honda Cars India (होंडा कार्स इंडिया) अगस्त के महीने के दौरान कई तरह के ऑफर्स की पेशकश कर रही है। हालांकि, यह ऑफर पिछले महीने के जैसे ही हैं। लेकिन अगस्त के महीने में नई कार खरीदने पर कंपनी अपने लाइन-अप में चुनिंदा मॉडलों पर ज्यादा फायदे लाभ दे रही है। इस ऑफर में भारी नकद छूट, एक्सचेंज बेनिफिट्स और अन्य स्पेशल पैकेज शामिल हैं। होंडा अपने Civic (सिविक), City (सिटी) और Amaze (अमेज) मॉडल पर ये ऑफर दे रही है। मॉडल और वेरिएंट के आधार पर 2.5 लाख रुपये तक के कुल लाभ दिए जा रहे हैं। 

ग्राहक और संभावित खरीदार ब्रांड के ऑनलाइन बिक्री प्लेटफॉर्म के जरिए अपनी पसंदीदा मॉडल को बुक करने पर स्पेशल ऑफर का लाभ उठा सकते हैं। कंपनी 31 अगस्त, 2020 तक अपनी BS6 कारों पर छूट और फायदे दे रही है। यहां जानें कंपनी के किस मॉडल पर कितनी छूट मिल रही है। 
Honda City 2020 RS
Honda City 2020 RS - फोटो : For Reference Only
Honda Amaze
Honda Amaze - फोटो : For Reference Only
Honda Amaze
Honda Amaze - फोटो : For Reference Only
Honda City 2020
Honda City 2020 - फोटो : Honda
New 2020 Honda City
New 2020 Honda City - फोटो : Honda (For Reference Only)
Honda City 2020
Honda City 2020 - फोटो : Honda
2020 Honda City Interior
2020 Honda City Interior - फोटो : Honda
Honda Civic BS6
Honda Civic BS6 - फोटो : Honda
Honda Civic
Honda Civic - फोटो : For Reference Only
