Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Automobiles News ›   Auto News ›   honda bikes discount on bs4 honda bikes discount offer honda scooters offers panipat honda activa showroom Honda Activa Dio Navi Cliq Shine SP CD110 discount on bs4 scooter discount on bs4 bikes

Honda Activa, Dio, CD110 समेत इन गाड़ियों पर मिल रही है 20,000 रुपये की छूट, ये डीलरशिप बेच रही है ब्रांड न्यू BS4 वाहन

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Tue, 09 Jun 2020 05:51 PM IST
Honda Activa
1 of 5
Honda Activa - फोटो : For Representation Only
अधिकृत होंडा डीलरशिप बिलकुल ब्रांड-न्यू और बिना बिके हुए स्कूटर और मोटरसाइकिलों को भारी छूट के साथ बेच रही हैं। देशभर में नए बीएस6 ईंधन उत्सर्जन नियम एक अप्रैल 2020 से लागू हो गए हैं। लेकिन सुप्रीम कोर्ट में एक अपील के बाद कुछ नियमों और शर्तों के तहत बीएस4 मॉडल को बेचने में कुछ समयसीमा की छूट मिल गई थी। सभी शोरूम को लॉकडाउन खत्म होने के बाद 10 दिनों के भीतर बीएस4 स्टॉक का केवल 10 फीसदी बेचने की अनुमति है। 
honda bikes discount honda scooters offers honda bikes honda scooters discount on bs4 bikes
