Honda Activa, Dio, CD110 समेत इन गाड़ियों पर मिल रही है 20,000 रुपये की छूट, ये डीलरशिप बेच रही है ब्रांड न्यू BS4 वाहन

{"_id":"5edf7ed38ebc3e43067a6230","slug":"honda-bikes-discount-on-bs4-honda-bikes-discount-offer-honda-scooters-offers-panipat-honda-activa-showroom-honda-activa-dio-navi-cliq-shine-sp-cd110-discount-on-bs4-scooter-discount-on-bs4-bikes","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Honda Activa, Dio, CD110 \u0938\u092e\u0947\u0924 \u0907\u0928 \u0917\u093e\u0921\u093c\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u093f\u0932 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948 20,000 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u091b\u0942\u091f, \u092f\u0947 \u0921\u0940\u0932\u0930\u0936\u093f\u092a \u092c\u0947\u091a \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092c\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0902\u0921 \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942 BS4 \u0935\u093e\u0939\u0928","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
Honda Activa
- फोटो : For Representation Only
{"_id":"5edf7ed38ebc3e43067a6230","slug":"honda-bikes-discount-on-bs4-honda-bikes-discount-offer-honda-scooters-offers-panipat-honda-activa-showroom-honda-activa-dio-navi-cliq-shine-sp-cd110-discount-on-bs4-scooter-discount-on-bs4-bikes","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Honda Activa, Dio, CD110 \u0938\u092e\u0947\u0924 \u0907\u0928 \u0917\u093e\u0921\u093c\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u093f\u0932 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948 20,000 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u091b\u0942\u091f, \u092f\u0947 \u0921\u0940\u0932\u0930\u0936\u093f\u092a \u092c\u0947\u091a \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092c\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0902\u0921 \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942 BS4 \u0935\u093e\u0939\u0928","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
honda dio
- फोटो : Social
{"_id":"5edf7ed38ebc3e43067a6230","slug":"honda-bikes-discount-on-bs4-honda-bikes-discount-offer-honda-scooters-offers-panipat-honda-activa-showroom-honda-activa-dio-navi-cliq-shine-sp-cd110-discount-on-bs4-scooter-discount-on-bs4-bikes","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Honda Activa, Dio, CD110 \u0938\u092e\u0947\u0924 \u0907\u0928 \u0917\u093e\u0921\u093c\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u093f\u0932 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948 20,000 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u091b\u0942\u091f, \u092f\u0947 \u0921\u0940\u0932\u0930\u0936\u093f\u092a \u092c\u0947\u091a \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092c\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0902\u0921 \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942 BS4 \u0935\u093e\u0939\u0928","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
Honda CLIQ
- फोटो : Amar Ujala
{"_id":"5edf7ed38ebc3e43067a6230","slug":"honda-bikes-discount-on-bs4-honda-bikes-discount-offer-honda-scooters-offers-panipat-honda-activa-showroom-honda-activa-dio-navi-cliq-shine-sp-cd110-discount-on-bs4-scooter-discount-on-bs4-bikes","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Honda Activa, Dio, CD110 \u0938\u092e\u0947\u0924 \u0907\u0928 \u0917\u093e\u0921\u093c\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u093f\u0932 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948 20,000 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u091b\u0942\u091f, \u092f\u0947 \u0921\u0940\u0932\u0930\u0936\u093f\u092a \u092c\u0947\u091a \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092c\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0902\u0921 \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942 BS4 \u0935\u093e\u0939\u0928","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
Honda CB Shine SP 125 BS6
- फोटो : honda2wheelersindia