शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Automobiles News ›   Auto News ›   hero motocorp net profit hero motocorp quarterly results 2021 hero motocorp declares interim dividend

देश की सबसे बड़ी दोपहिया निर्माता कंपनी Hero MotoCorp की चांदी, शुद्ध लाभ 23 फीसदी बढ़ा, अंतरिम लाभांश का एलान

Amar Sharma
ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: अमर शर्मा
Updated Fri, 05 Feb 2021 07:48 PM IST
Dr. Pawan Munjal Chairman and CEO of Hero MotoCorp with Actor Shah Rukh Khan at unveiling of company’s 100 millionth motorcycle
1 of 5
Dr. Pawan Munjal Chairman and CEO of Hero MotoCorp with Actor Shah Rukh Khan at unveiling of company’s 100 millionth motorcycle - फोटो : Hero MotoCorp
देश की सबसे बड़ी दोपहिया वाहन निर्माता कंपनी Hero MotoCorp (हीरो मोटोकॉर्प) का एकीकृत शुद्ध लाभ 31 दिसंबर 2020 को समाप्त तीसरी तिमाही में 13.7 प्रतिशत बढ़कर 1,029.17 करोड़ रुपये रहा। कंपनी को पिछले वित्त वर्ष की अक्टूबर-दिसंबर तिमाही में 905.13 करोड़ रुपये का शुद्ध लाभ हुआ था। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
automobiles auto news national hero motocorp profit hero motocorp
सबसे विश्वसनीय हिंदी न्यूज़ वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें ऑटोमोबाइल समाचार से जुड़ी ब्रेकिंग अपडेट। ऑटोमोबाइल जगत की अन्य खबरें जैसे लेटेस्ट कार न्यूज़, लेटेस्ट बाइक न्यूज़, सभी कार रिव्यू और बाइक रिव्यू आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़।
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

Hydrogen Energy
Auto News

हाइड्रोजन एनर्जी के क्या हैं फायदे, बजट में राष्ट्रीय हाइड्रोजन ऊर्जा अभियान का हुआ है एलान, जानें बड़ी बातें

5 फरवरी 2021

Suzuki Hayabusa 2021
Automobiles

Suzuki Hayabusa 2021 का ग्लोबल डेब्यू, जानें इस सुपरबाइक की पावर, माइलेज, फीचर्स और सारी डिटेल्स, देखें वीडियो

5 फरवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
सुलझेगी लाइफ इंश्योरेंस की गुत्थी, अमर उजाला के वेबिनार से जानें इससे जुड़ी सभी महत्वपूर्ण बातें
PNB METlife

सुलझेगी लाइफ इंश्योरेंस की गुत्थी, अमर उजाला के वेबिनार से जानें इससे जुड़ी सभी महत्वपूर्ण बातें
Honda Cars India
Auto News

21 फरवरी तक Honda कारों पर मिल रही है 70 हजार रुपये तक की छूट, जानें ऑफर्स और डिस्काउंट के बारे में

5 फरवरी 2021

MG ZS EV
Auto News

MG ZS EV 2021 फेसलिफ्ट 8 फरवरी को होगी लॉन्च, कई बदलावों के साथ आ रही है कार, जानें डिटेल्स

5 फरवरी 2021

आपकी जन्मकुंडली देगी आपकी सभी समस्या का हल
Kundali

आपकी जन्मकुंडली देगी आपकी सभी समस्या का हल
Toyota Fortuner and Legender
Auto News

Toyota Fortuner और Legender की नई रेंज का जलवा, एक महीने में मिली 5000 से ज्यादा बुकिंग

5 फरवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Dr. Pawan Munjal Chairman and CEO of Hero MotoCorp with Actor Shah Rukh Khan at unveiling of company’s 100 millionth motorcycle
Dr. Pawan Munjal Chairman and CEO of Hero MotoCorp with Actor Shah Rukh Khan at unveiling of company’s 100 millionth motorcycle - फोटो : Hero MotoCorp
Hero MotoCorp Chairman and Managing Director, Pawan Munjal
Hero MotoCorp Chairman and Managing Director, Pawan Munjal - फोटो : PTI
Hero Motocorp Plant
Hero Motocorp Plant - फोटो : For Reference Only
Hero motocorp
Hero motocorp - फोटो : Hero motocorp
Hero motocorp
Hero motocorp
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X