शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Automobiles News ›   Auto News ›   hero motocorp discontinued four models Glamour Passion XPro Maestro 110 Duet 110 bs4 vehicles bs4 engine

Hero MotoCorp ने बंद किए अपने 4 मॉडल, जानें क्या है वजह

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Tue, 07 Apr 2020 07:40 PM IST
Hero Passion XPro
1 of 7
Hero Passion XPro
दोपहिया वाहन निर्माता कंपनी Hero MotoCorp (हीरो मोटरकॉर्प) ने अपने चार दोपहिया वाहनों को बंद करने का फैसला किया है। एक अप्रैल से देशभर में नए BS6 ईंधन उत्सर्जन मानकों को लागू कर दिया गया है। ऐसे में अब ऑटोमोबाइल कंपनियां अब अपने पुराने BS4 इंजन वाले वाहनों को नहीं बनाएगी।  
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
लॉकडाउन पीरियड में पाएं, अमर उजाला e-Paper Yearly Plan 1̶1̶9̶9̶ Rs.119 में
Click here
विज्ञापन
hero motocorp glamour passion xpro maestro 110 duet 110
सबसे विश्वसनीय हिंदी न्यूज़ वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें ऑटोमोबाइल समाचार से जुड़ी ब्रेकिंग अपडेट। ऑटोमोबाइल जगत की अन्य खबरें जैसे लेटेस्ट कार न्यूज़, लेटेस्ट बाइक न्यूज़, सभी कार रिव्यू और बाइक रिव्यू आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़।
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

Customised Mercedes V-Class for Hrithik Roshan
Business Diary

कार डिजाइनर ने एक्टर ऋतिक रोशन के लिए बनाया पहियों पर चलने वाला 'महल'

7 अप्रैल 2020

Auto Expo 2020 Kia Concept Cars
Automobiles

इन अपकमिंग कारों पर पड़ी Coronavirus की मार, लेकिन जल्द ही दिखेंगी सड़कों पर

7 अप्रैल 2020

विज्ञापन
'अभिरुचि' एक नई पहल जो बना रही है छात्रों का भविष्य
Invertis university (Advertorial)

'अभिरुचि' एक नई पहल जो बना रही है छात्रों का भविष्य
Force Gurkha
Auto News

भारतीय सड़कों पर दौड़ेंगी ये 4 धाकड़ SUV कारें, जल्द होंगी लॉन्च, जानें फीचर्स और डीटेल्स

6 अप्रैल 2020

Electric Car
Automobiles

इलेक्ट्रिक कार को अपने घर में कैसे करें चार्ज, यहां मिलेंगे आपको सभी सवालों के जवाब

7 अप्रैल 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

Hyundai verna 2020 Top features
Automobiles

2020 Hyundai Verna फेसलिफ्ट के ये फीचर्स आपको कर देंगे दीवाना, पहली बार सी-सेगमेंट सेडान में होंगी ये खूबियां

6 अप्रैल 2020

Maruti Suzuki BS6 Cars
Auto News

किफायत के मामले में Maruti Suzuki की कारों का जवाब नहीं, जानें ये 12 कारें देती हैं कितना माइलेज

5 अप्रैल 2020

'अभिरुचि' एक नई पहल जो बना रही है छात्रों का भविष्य
Invertis university (Advertorial)

'अभिरुचि' एक नई पहल जो बना रही है छात्रों का भविष्य
विज्ञापन
Hyundai कोना ड्राइव
Auto News

ये हैं टॉप 5 Electric कारें, जानें कौन है सबसे सस्ती और किसकी है सबसे ज्यादा रेंज

5 अप्रैल 2020

Auto Expo 2020 GWM Ora R1
Auto News

दुनिया की सबसे सस्ती इलेक्ट्रिक कार Ora R1, चीन की ऑटो निर्माता GWM जल्द कर सकती है भारत में लॉन्च

5 अप्रैल 2020

DC Design Hindustan Ambassador Electric Vehicle
Auto News

Ambassador कार के कस्टमाइज्ड अवतार को देख कर आप भी खा जाएंगे धोखा, बदला पूरा लुक

5 अप्रैल 2020

Top bikes
Automobiles

इतिहास के पन्नों में ही गुम हो जाएंगी ये शानदार बाइक्स, आप भी करेंगे इन्हें मिस

5 अप्रैल 2020

madhuri dixit
Automobiles

माधुरी दीक्षित ने अपनी Innova को कराया मॉडिफाई, उसके आगे Mercedes S-class भी पड़ी फीकी!

5 अप्रैल 2020

Sunroof car
Auto News

10 लाख की कीमत में आ रही हैं सनरूफ वाली कारें, इन कारों में मिलेगा ये फीचर

4 अप्रैल 2020

mahindra marazzo
Auto News

Mahindra ला रही है पहले से पावरफुल Marazzo, कंपनी की 3 SUV कारों में मिलेगा नया दमदार पेट्रोल इंजन

4 अप्रैल 2020

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross
Auto News

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross BS6 होने वाली है लॉन्च, मिलेगा ज्यादा माइलेज, बंद हुआ डीजल मॉडल

4 अप्रैल 2020

2020 Hyundai Verna Vs Honda City
Automobiles

2020 Hyundai Verna और Honda City सेडान कार में कौन है बेस्ट! पढ़ें फीचर्स, इंजन और कीमतों का कंपैरिजन

4 अप्रैल 2020

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 and Thunderbird 350X
Automobiles

रॉयल एनफील्ड Meteor 350 जल्द होने वाली है लॉन्च, जानिए थंडरबर्ड 350X से कितनी है अलग

4 अप्रैल 2020

Tata Nexon
Automobiles

भारत में लॉन्च हुई सनरूफ वाली Tata Nexon XZ+ (S) वेरिएंट , जानें कीमत और डीटेल्स

3 अप्रैल 2020

Avenger Cruise 220 BS6
Automobiles

Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 और Street 160 के BS6 मॉडल भारत में लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

3 अप्रैल 2020

German Car Brands
Automobiles

Coronavirus के चलते कार कंपनियों ने बदले अपने 'लोगो', पढ़ाया सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पाठ!

3 अप्रैल 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Automobiles

देश के ऑटो सेक्टर की शान रहे ये पांच पॉपुलर इंजन अब नहीं देंगे गाड़ियों को 'पावर', जानिए क्या है वजह

3 अप्रैल 2020

Hero Passion XPro
Hero Passion XPro
Hero GLAMOUR
Hero GLAMOUR - फोटो : AmarUjala
hero Maestro
hero Maestro
Maestro Edge 125
Maestro Edge 125
Hero Xpulse 200 Rally Kit
Hero Xpulse 200 Rally Kit - फोटो : Social Media
Xtreme 200R
Xtreme 200R - फोटो : Hero
Hero Xtreme 160R
Hero Xtreme 160R - फोटो : Hero MotoCorp
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited