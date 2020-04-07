Hero MotoCorp ने बंद किए अपने 4 मॉडल, जानें क्या है वजह

{"_id":"5e8c89c18ebc3e760703351a","slug":"hero-motocorp-discontinued-four-models-glamour-passion-xpro-maestro-110-duet-110-bs4-vehicles-bs4-engine","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Hero MotoCorp \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0902\u0926 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 4 \u092e\u0949\u0921\u0932, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0935\u091c\u0939","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
Hero GLAMOUR
- फोटो : AmarUjala
{"_id":"5e8c89c18ebc3e760703351a","slug":"hero-motocorp-discontinued-four-models-glamour-passion-xpro-maestro-110-duet-110-bs4-vehicles-bs4-engine","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Hero MotoCorp \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0902\u0926 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 4 \u092e\u0949\u0921\u0932, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0935\u091c\u0939","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
Hero Xpulse 200 Rally Kit
- फोटो : Social Media
{"_id":"5e8c89c18ebc3e760703351a","slug":"hero-motocorp-discontinued-four-models-glamour-passion-xpro-maestro-110-duet-110-bs4-vehicles-bs4-engine","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Hero MotoCorp \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0902\u0926 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 4 \u092e\u0949\u0921\u0932, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0935\u091c\u0939","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
Xtreme 200R
- फोटो : Hero
{"_id":"5e8c89c18ebc3e760703351a","slug":"hero-motocorp-discontinued-four-models-glamour-passion-xpro-maestro-110-duet-110-bs4-vehicles-bs4-engine","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Hero MotoCorp \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0902\u0926 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 4 \u092e\u0949\u0921\u0932, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0935\u091c\u0939","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
Hero Xtreme 160R
- फोटो : Hero MotoCorp