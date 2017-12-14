Download App
आपका शहर Close

Maruti Swift से Suzuki Intruder तक, 2017 में सबसे ज्यादा सर्च की गईं ये कार और बाइक

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com, Presented by: विशाल अहलावत

Updated Thu, 14 Dec 2017 03:00 PM IST
Google India List of 2017: Top Trending Cars and Bikes

दुनिया का सबसे बड़ा सर्च इंजन गूगल हर क्षेत्र से जुड़ी ट्रेंडिंग लिस्ट जारी कर रहा है। इसी तर्ज पर गूगल इंडिया ने 2017 में ट्रेंड में रही कार और बाइकों की लिस्ट भी जारी की है। कारों की सूची में सबसे ऊपर मारुति स्विफ्ट रही है। ऐसा स्विफ्ट के आने वाले नए मॉडल के कारण हुआ है। दूसरे नंबर पर जीप कंपास कार रही। इसकी तरह बाइकों में Suzuki की Intruder बाइक रही है और दूसरे नंबर पर Honda Grazia स्कूटर रहा। 

Comments

Browse By Tags

maruti swift jeep compass suzuki intruder honda grazia

आज का मुद्दा
Powered By
Comio Mobile

Video: एमएस धोनी और हार्दिक पांड्या ने लगाई रेस, विजेता का अंदाजा लगाना हुआ मुश्किल

100 metre rash between dhoni and hardik pandya
Comio Mobile

Most Viewed

3 लाख में मारुति बलेनो को बना दिया मर्सिडीज, RTO ने देखा तो कर दी सीज

Maruti Baleno Modified To Mercedes A-Class Seized by Kerala RTO
  • रविवार, 10 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

2018 Auto Expo: ऐसे करें टिकट की ऑनलाइन बुकिंग, मिलेगी होम डिलीवरी

2018 Auto Expo Tickets booking Starts on Bookmyshow: Price, Dates and Home Delivery
  • बुधवार, 13 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

ऐसे पता करें नई कार का Manufacturing साल और महीना, ये है तरीका

How to know Car manufacturing date, Month and Year
  • मंगलवार, 12 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

Also View

माइलेज से लेकर पावर तक बेस्ट है ये बाइक, बनी इंडियन मोटरसाइकिल ऑफ द ईयर

KTM 390 Duke becomes Indian Motorcycle Of The Year 2018
  • गुरुवार, 14 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

फोर्ड EcoSport से हुंडई Creta तक, ये हैं पेट्रोल इंजन वाली 5 किफायती SUV कार

5 Petrol Engine affordable SUV in India: Ford EcoSport to Hyundai Creta
  • गुरुवार, 14 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

इस नए फीचर्स के साथ लॉन्च हुआ TVS का बेस्ट सेलिंग Jupiter, ये है कीमत

TVS launched updated Jupiter Scooter with new Colors and BS-4 Engine
  • गुरुवार, 14 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!