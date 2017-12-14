Maruti Swift से Suzuki Intruder तक, 2017 में सबसे ज्यादा सर्च की गईं ये कार और बाइक
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Automobiles
›
Auto News
›
Google India List of 2017: Top Trending Cars and Bikes{"_id":"5a3244af4f1c1b74698c1adb","slug":"google-india-list-of-2017-top-trending-cars-and-bikes","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Maruti Swift \u0938\u0947 Suzuki Intruder \u0924\u0915, 2017 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u091c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e \u0938\u0930\u094d\u091a \u0915\u0940 \u0917\u0908\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u093e\u0907\u0915","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
दुनिया का सबसे बड़ा सर्च इंजन गूगल हर क्षेत्र से जुड़ी ट्रेंडिंग लिस्ट जारी कर रहा है। इसी तर्ज पर गूगल इंडिया ने 2017 में ट्रेंड में रही कार और बाइकों की लिस्ट भी जारी की है। कारों की सूची में सबसे ऊपर मारुति स्विफ्ट रही है। ऐसा स्विफ्ट के आने वाले नए मॉडल के कारण हुआ है। दूसरे नंबर पर जीप कंपास कार रही। इसकी तरह बाइकों में Suzuki की Intruder बाइक रही है और दूसरे नंबर पर Honda Grazia स्कूटर रहा।
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.