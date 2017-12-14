बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
गुजरात: आम नागरिकों की तरह लाइन में लगकर मोदी-शाह ने दिया वोट, ये दिग्गज भी पहुंचे
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
India News
›
Gujarat Vidhan Sabha Chunav: PM Modi and Amit Shah casts vote in Gujarat vidhansabha election
{"_id":"5a322ff14f1c1b86698c17c7","slug":"pm-modi-and-amit-shah-casts-vote-in-gujarat-vidhansabha-election","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0941\u091c\u0930\u093e\u0924: \u0906\u092e \u0928\u093e\u0917\u0930\u093f\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0930\u0939 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u0917\u0915\u0930 \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940-\u0936\u093e\u0939 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0935\u094b\u091f, \u092f\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0917\u094d\u0917\u091c \u092d\u0940 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0947","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
Updated Thu, 14 Dec 2017 01:51 PM IST
गुजरात विधानसभा
चुनाव
के दूसरे चरण के लिए मतदान जारी है। इस चरण में 14 जिलों की 93 सीटों पर मतदान हो रहा है। इस चुनाव को 2019 के लोकसभा चुनाव से पहले सेमीफाइनल माना जा रहा है। वोटिंग के लिए कई दिग्गज नेता भी पहुंचे।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5a32637f4f1c1b96368b482f","slug":"these-are-the-picutres-who-creates-ruckus","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":" \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u094b \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u093f\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u091a\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092c\u0935\u093e\u0932, \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935 \u0906\u092f\u094b\u0917 \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0909\u0920\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0938\u0935\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
गुरुवार, 14 दिसंबर 2017
+ {"_id":"5a311ea14f1c1b156b8bbf85","slug":"after-gujarat-elections-campaigning-ended-pm-modi-and-manmohan-singh-shaking-hands","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0941\u091c\u0930\u093e\u0924 \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u091a\u093e\u0930 \u0916\u0924\u094d\u092e \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u092e\u093f\u091f\u0947 \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940-\u092e\u0928\u092e\u094b\u0939\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0917\u093f\u0932\u0947-\u0936\u093f\u0915\u0935\u0947, \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0925, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5a310cce4f1c1ba7678c14c2","slug":"2001-parliament-attack-the-moment-of-horror-when-the-indian-parliament-was-attacked","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"13 \u0926\u093f\u0938\u0902\u092c\u0930 2001: \u0926\u0939\u0936\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u0935\u094b \u092a\u0932 \u091c\u092c \u0926\u0939\u0932 \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924\u0940\u092f \u0932\u094b\u0915\u0924\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u0902\u0926\u093f\u0930","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!