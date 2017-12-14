Download App
गुजरात: आम नागरिकों की तरह लाइन में लगकर मोदी-शाह ने दिया वोट, ये दिग्गज भी पहुंचे

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला

Updated Thu, 14 Dec 2017 01:51 PM IST
Gujarat Vidhan Sabha Chunav: PM Modi and Amit Shah casts vote in Gujarat vidhansabha election

गुजरात विधानसभा चुनाव के दूसरे चरण के लिए मतदान जारी है। इस चरण में 14 जिलों की 93 सीटों पर मतदान हो रहा है। इस चुनाव को 2019  के लोकसभा चुनाव से पहले सेमीफाइनल माना जा रहा है। वोटिंग के लिए कई दिग्गज नेता भी पहुंचे।

pm modi gujarat vidhansabha election gujarat election

