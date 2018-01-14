बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
बिना ड्राइवर चलती है ये कार, ना दिया है स्टीयरिंग व्हील और ना ही ब्रेक
ऑटो न्यूज, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 14 Jan 2018 12:28 PM IST
सेल्फ डाइविंग कार इन दिनों काफी चर्चाओं में है। अमेरिका की वाहन निर्माता कंपनी जनरल मोटर्स इस क्रम में एक कदम आगे निकल गई है। कंपनी ने ऐसी सेल्फ ड्राइविंग कार पेश की है जिसमें ना तो स्टीयरिंग व्हील है और ना ही ब्रेक और रेस पैडल दिया है।
