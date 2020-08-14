शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Automobiles News ›   Auto News ›   Except Delhi-NCR, Supreme Court allows conditional registration of BS4 vehicles

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने दी हजारों ग्राहकों को बड़ी राहत, शर्त के साथ होगा बीएस4 वाहनों का रजिस्ट्रेशन

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 14 Aug 2020 11:09 AM IST
सांकेतिक
1 of 5
सांकेतिक - फोटो : PTI
सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने उन हजारों ग्राहकों को बड़ी राहत दी है, जिन्होंने लॉकडाउन के कारण 31 मार्च की समय सीमा से पहले बीएस4 गाड़ियों की खरीदारी तो कर ली थी लेकिन उनका रजिस्ट्रेशन नहीं करा पाए थे। अब ऐसी सभी गाड़ियों के रजिस्ट्रेशन की सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने इजाजत दे दी है। लेकिन यहां कोर्ट ने साफ कहा है कि यह छूट सिर्फ उन्हीं ग्राहकों को मिलेगी, जिन्होंने लॉकडाउन के ऐलान से पहले गाड़ी को खरीदा था और जिन गाड़ियों की डीटेल वेब पोर्टल ई-वाहन पर अपलोड कर दी गई थी। हालांकि, यह छूट दिल्ली-एनसीआर के ग्राहकों के लिए नहीं है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
दिल्ली पुलिस भर्ती 2020: लड़कियों के लिए सुनहरा मौका, 1,944 वैकेंसी के लिए सिर्फ 999 रुपये में करें पक्की तैयारी
Click Here
विज्ञापन
bs4 vehicle
सबसे विश्वसनीय हिंदी न्यूज़ वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें ऑटोमोबाइल समाचार से जुड़ी ब्रेकिंग अपडेट। ऑटोमोबाइल जगत की अन्य खबरें जैसे लेटेस्ट कार न्यूज़, लेटेस्ट बाइक न्यूज़, सभी कार रिव्यू और बाइक रिव्यू आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़।
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

Mahindra Scorpio 4X4
Auto News

महिंद्रा की इन 3 धाकड़ SUV पर मिल रहा है 64,500 रुपये का बंपर डिस्काउंट

13 अगस्त 2020

Fastag Toll Plaza BHim app
Auto News

कोरोना ने बदल दी लोगों की सोच, जुलाई महीने में टोल प्लाजा पर 8.6 करोड़ से ज्यादा हुए FASTag के ट्रांजेक्शन

13 अगस्त 2020

विज्ञापन
GL Bajaj को मिला NBA अक्रेडिटेशन, इंजीनियरिंग ब्रांचों में संस्थान बना प्रदेश का पहला प्राइवेट कॉलेज 
GL Bajaj

GL Bajaj को मिला NBA अक्रेडिटेशन, इंजीनियरिंग ब्रांचों में संस्थान बना प्रदेश का पहला प्राइवेट कॉलेज 
MG Hector Plus
Auto News

पिछले महीने लॉन्च हुई Hector Plus होने जा रही है महंगी, कंपनी बढ़ाएगी 50000 रुपये कीमत

12 अगस्त 2020

सांकेतिक
Auto News

उत्तर प्रदेश में ट्रैफिक रूल्स तोड़ना हुआ महंगा, लागू हुए नए नियम, ताबड़तोड़ कट रहे चालान

12 अगस्त 2020

गणेश चतुर्थी पर जरूर कराएं यह पूजन, होगी मनवांछित फल की प्राप्ति
ganesh chaturthi special

गणेश चतुर्थी पर जरूर कराएं यह पूजन, होगी मनवांछित फल की प्राप्ति
सांकेतिक
Auto News

मारुति की इन पांच CNG कारों पर मिल रहा है 55000 रुपये तक का बंपर डिस्काउंट, देती हैं शानदार माइलेज

12 अगस्त 2020

Hyundai Santro
Auto News

पांच लाख रुपये से भी सस्ती है ये फैमिली कार, इस महीने मिल रहा है 45000 रुपये का डिस्काउंट

12 अगस्त 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

republic day
Automobiles

भारतीय सेना की ये 'मेड इन इंडिया' गाड़ियां देख कर थर-थर कांपने लगते हैं चीन-पाकिस्तान!

14 अगस्त 2020

Maruti Alto 800
Auto News

Maruti Suzuki Alto का धमाल, बनी 40 लाख बिक्री का आंकड़ा पार करने वाली भारत की एकमात्र कार

13 अगस्त 2020

GL Bajaj को मिला NBA अक्रेडिटेशन, इंजीनियरिंग ब्रांचों में संस्थान बना प्रदेश का पहला प्राइवेट कॉलेज 
GL Bajaj

GL Bajaj को मिला NBA अक्रेडिटेशन, इंजीनियरिंग ब्रांचों में संस्थान बना प्रदेश का पहला प्राइवेट कॉलेज 
विज्ञापन
Maruti car Showroom
Auto News

Maruti Suzuki की गाड़ियां देती हैं शानदार माइलेज, जानें ये 12 कारें एक लीटर पेट्रोल में कितना चलती हैं

13 अगस्त 2020

Auto Expo 2020 Kia Sonet
Automobiles

Kia Sonet के इन टॉप 10 फीचर्स के आगे नहीं टिकती इस सेगमेंट की बाकी SUV!

13 अगस्त 2020

गणेश चतुर्थी पर जरूर कराएं यह पूजन, होगी मनवांछित फल की प्राप्ति
ganesh chaturthi special

गणेश चतुर्थी पर जरूर कराएं यह पूजन, होगी मनवांछित फल की प्राप्ति
Toyota Urban Cruiser
Automobiles

Toyota की नई ‘बेबी फॉर्च्यूनर’ के ये फीचर Vitara Brezza पर पड़ेंगे भारी, माइलेज भी होगा जबरदस्त!

12 अगस्त 2020

Renault Kwid Discount Offers
Auto News

देश में बढ़ी छोटी गाड़ियों की मांग, इन तीन कारों की हो रही है बंपर खरीदारी

11 अगस्त 2020

फाइल फोटो
Auto News

कोरोना काल में शहरों से ज्यादा कस्बाई इलाकों में बढ़ी गाड़ियों की मांग, ये है कारण

11 अगस्त 2020

फाइल फोटो
Auto News

उत्तर प्रदेश में हो रही है गाड़ियों की बंपर खरीदारी, टॉप-10 लिस्ट में देखें अपना राज्य

11 अगस्त 2020

Hyundai Creta
Auto News

Hyundai Creta को मिला भारतीय ग्राहकों का बंपर साथ, 5 लाख बिक्री का आंकड़ा किया पार

11 अगस्त 2020

Bike Manufacturing Plant
Auto News

कोरोना काल में बदल गई लोगों की पसंद, इन 10 मोटरसाइकिलों की देश में बढ़ी मांग

11 अगस्त 2020

Maruti Suzuki Car Offers
Auto News

मारुति की इन 6 धांसू कारों पर मिल रहा है बंपर डिस्काउंट, 52000 रुपये तक की होगी महाबचत

11 अगस्त 2020

Mandir Bedi with Tata Nexon EV
Auto News

मंदिरा बेदी ने खरीदी Tata Nexon EV, जानें इस इलेक्ट्रिक कार की क्या हैं खूबियां

10 अगस्त 2020

Hyundai Brazil Employee Dog Tucson Prime
Auto News

Hyundai Brazil में इम्पलॉई ऑफ द ईयर का खिताब मिला है एक कुत्ते को, इंटरनेट पर हुआ वायरल

10 अगस्त 2020

फाइल फोटो
Auto News

देश में मोटरसाइकिल से कार तक की घटी बिक्री, लेकिन ट्रैक्टर की बंपर खरीदारी ने तोड़े रिकॉर्ड

10 अगस्त 2020

Tata Nexon EV ZConnect App
Automobiles

ये टॉप कारें हैं इंटरनेट कनेक्टिविटी से लैस, जानिए कौन सी कंपनी क्या दे रही है फीचर

10 अगस्त 2020

2020 Mahindra Scorpio BS6
Auto News

Mahindra Scorpio पर इस महीने मिल रहा है 60000 रुपये का बंपर डिस्काउंट, पढ़ें ऑफर

10 अगस्त 2020

सांकेतिक
सांकेतिक - फोटो : PTI
सांकेतिक
सांकेतिक - फोटो : पीटीआई
सांकेतिक
सांकेतिक - फोटो : PTI
सांकेतिक
सांकेतिक - फोटो : Tata Motors
सांकेतिक
सांकेतिक - फोटो : Unsplash
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited