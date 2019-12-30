शहर चुनें

अब Electric गाड़ियों को लेकर नहीं सताएगी यह चिंता, देशभर में EESL लगाएगा चार्जिंग स्टेशन

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Mon, 30 Dec 2019 08:56 PM IST
Electric car charging
Electric car charging - फोटो : Google
सरकार Electric Vehicles (इलेक्ट्रिक व्हीकल्स) को बढ़ावा दे रही है। लोगों में इलेक्ट्रिक व्हीकल्स को लेकर दिलचस्पी भी बढ़ी है। लेकिन इन गाड़ियों की चार्जिंग के लिए इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर को लेकर संशय खड़े होते हैं। सरकार Electric Vehicles के लिए अच्छे मूलभूत ढांचे को विकसित करने का आश्वासन देती रही है और कदम भी उठाती रही है। इसी कड़ी में सार्वजनिक क्षेत्र की कंपनी Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), एनर्जी इफीशिएंसी सर्विसेज (ईईएसएल) ने देश भर में चार्जिंग स्टेशन स्थापित करने को लेकर बड़ा कदम उठाया है। 
ev charging electric vehicles electric vehicle charging station ev charging infrastructure
सबसे विश्वसनीय हिंदी न्यूज़ वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें ऑटोमोबाइल समाचार से जुड़ी ब्रेकिंग अपडेट। ऑटोमोबाइल जगत की अन्य खबरें जैसे लेटेस्ट कार न्यूज़, लेटेस्ट बाइक न्यूज़, सभी कार रिव्यू और बाइक रिव्यू आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़।
 
Electric car charging
Electric car charging - फोटो : Google
electric vehicles
electric vehicles
electric vehicles
electric vehicles
इलेक्ट्रिक कार्स
इलेक्ट्रिक कार्स - फोटो : Social
electric car charging stations
electric car charging stations
