अब Electric गाड़ियों को लेकर नहीं सताएगी यह चिंता, देशभर में EESL लगाएगा चार्जिंग स्टेशन

{"_id":"5e0a172f8ebc3e8808339b33","slug":"ev-charging-infrastructure-india-eesl-sign-mou-with-hpcl-to-set-up-charging-station-across-country","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092c Electric \u0917\u093e\u0921\u093c\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0938\u0924\u093e\u090f\u0917\u0940 \u092f\u0939 \u091a\u093f\u0902\u0924\u093e, \u0926\u0947\u0936\u092d\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 EESL \u0932\u0917\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091c\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u0936\u0928","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
Electric car charging
- फोटो : Google
{"_id":"5e0a172f8ebc3e8808339b33","slug":"ev-charging-infrastructure-india-eesl-sign-mou-with-hpcl-to-set-up-charging-station-across-country","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092c Electric \u0917\u093e\u0921\u093c\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0938\u0924\u093e\u090f\u0917\u0940 \u092f\u0939 \u091a\u093f\u0902\u0924\u093e, \u0926\u0947\u0936\u092d\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 EESL \u0932\u0917\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091c\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u0936\u0928","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
इलेक्ट्रिक कार्स
- फोटो : Social
{"_id":"5e0a172f8ebc3e8808339b33","slug":"ev-charging-infrastructure-india-eesl-sign-mou-with-hpcl-to-set-up-charging-station-across-country","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092c Electric \u0917\u093e\u0921\u093c\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0938\u0924\u093e\u090f\u0917\u0940 \u092f\u0939 \u091a\u093f\u0902\u0924\u093e, \u0926\u0947\u0936\u092d\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 EESL \u0932\u0917\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091c\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u0936\u0928","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
electric car charging stations