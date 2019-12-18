शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Automobiles News ›   Auto News ›   electric vehicle charging station electric car battery to run 480 km on 10 minutes of charging

10 मिनट की चार्जिंग पर 480 किलोमीटर, इलेक्ट्रिक कार की बैटरी इतनी जल्दी होगी चार्ज

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Wed, 18 Dec 2019 06:13 PM IST
Electric car charging
1 of 5
Electric car charging - फोटो : Google
सरकार इलेक्ट्रिक गाड़ियों को प्रोत्साहन दे रही है और इससे जुड़े इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर को बेहतर बनाने की दिशा में काम कर रही है। ऐसे में वाहन निर्माता कंपनियां भी इलेक्ट्रिक कारों के मॉडल पेश कर रही हैं। लेकिन फिर भी लोग इलेक्ट्रिक गाड़ियों को खरीदने को लेकर थोड़े सशंकित नजर आते हैं। इसके पीछे कई कारणों में से एक बड़ी वजह गाड़ी की बैटरी और उसकी परफॉर्मेंस को लेकर है। 

ऑटोमोबाइल के जानकार कहते हैं कि अभी कार निर्माता कंपनियों की इलेक्ट्रिक व्हीकल के ज्यादा विकल्प मौजूद नहीं है। वे बताते हैं कि गाड़ियों में बैटरी की फास्ट चार्जिंग की सुविधा इतना कारगर नहीं है और ये लंबी दूरी के सफर के लिए नहीं हैं। इसके साथ ही मौजूदा वक्त में कार की बैटरी बहुत महंगे हैं। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
सूर्य ग्रहण पर कुष्ठ आश्रम में दान से होंगे सूर्य वलिष्ठ, राहु भी होंगे शान्त : 25-Dec-2019
Order Now!
विज्ञापन
electric vehicle charging station electric vehicle battery ev charging ev motors ev charging stations
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
सबसे विश्वसनीय हिंदी न्यूज़ वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें ऑटोमोबाइल समाचार से जुड़ी ब्रेकिंग अपडेट। ऑटोमोबाइल जगत की अन्य खबरें जैसे लेटेस्ट कार न्यूज़, लेटेस्ट बाइक न्यूज़, सभी कार रिव्यू और बाइक रिव्यू आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़।
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

Hyundai Nexo (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
Auto News

जल्द ही पानी से चलेंगी गाड़ियां, धुआं नहीं बल्कि छोड़ेंगी ऑक्सीजन

17 दिसंबर 2019

Tata Tigor EV Blue
Automobiles

आम ग्राहकों के लिए इलेक्ट्रिक कार Tata Tigor EV की बुकिंग शुरू, फुल चार्ज में चलेगी 213 किमी

7 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
छात्रों के विकास को सुनिश्चित करता इनवर्टिस का इंटरनेशनल स्टूडेंट ऐंड फैकल्टी एक्सचेंज प्रोग्राम
Invertis University (Advertorial)

छात्रों के विकास को सुनिश्चित करता इनवर्टिस का इंटरनेशनल स्टूडेंट ऐंड फैकल्टी एक्सचेंज प्रोग्राम
Hyundai Nexo
Auto News

'पानी' से 1,000 किमी तक चलेगी Hyundai की यह आने वाली SUV, होगी Creta से लंबी

5 दिसंबर 2019

Ford Mustang Mach-E SUV
Auto News

केवल 10 दिन में ‘पूरी तरह’ बिकी Ford की यह SUV, 10 मिनट की चार्जिंग में चलती है 60 किमी

1 दिसंबर 2019

नएवर्ष में कराएं महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग का एक माह तक जलाभिषेक, होगी परिवारजनों के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य की प्राप्ति
Astrology Services

नएवर्ष में कराएं महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग का एक माह तक जलाभिषेक, होगी परिवारजनों के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य की प्राप्ति
MG MOTORS CARS
Automobiles

लॉन्चिंग से पहले करें MG Motors की नई कारों का दीदार, चार SUV उतरने के लिए हैं तैयार!

30 नवंबर 2019

2019 electric cars
Automobiles

साल 2019 में ये इलेक्ट्रिक कारें रहीं ‘सुपरहिट’, खरीदने के लिए उमड़ी लोगों की भीड़!

18 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

mitsubishi outlander
Auto News

2019 की सबसे बड़ी छूट, Mitsubishi ने इस SUV कार के दाम 5 लाख से ज्यादा घटाए

18 दिसंबर 2019

Tata Nexon EV
Auto News

Tata की पहली इलेक्ट्रिक SUV कार कल हो रही है लॉन्च, फुल चार्जिंग पर चलेगी 300 किलोमीटर

18 दिसंबर 2019

छात्रों के विकास को सुनिश्चित करता इनवर्टिस का इंटरनेशनल स्टूडेंट ऐंड फैकल्टी एक्सचेंज प्रोग्राम
Invertis University (Advertorial)

छात्रों के विकास को सुनिश्चित करता इनवर्टिस का इंटरनेशनल स्टूडेंट ऐंड फैकल्टी एक्सचेंज प्रोग्राम
विज्ञापन
Suzuki Swift Car
Automobiles

सुजुकी ने Swift Sport Extreme कार से उठाया पर्दा, ‘गुस्सैल’ लुक आपको आएगा पसंद!

17 दिसंबर 2019

उड़ती हुई कार
Automobiles

100 साल पहले कुछ ऐसी दिखती थीं उड़ने वाली कारें, डिजाइन देख कर हो जाएंगे हैरान!

17 दिसंबर 2019

नएवर्ष में कराएं महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग का एक माह तक जलाभिषेक, होगी परिवारजनों के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य की प्राप्ति
Astrology Services

नएवर्ष में कराएं महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग का एक माह तक जलाभिषेक, होगी परिवारजनों के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य की प्राप्ति
Maruti Electric Car Futuro-E
Auto News

फरवरी में लॉन्च होगी Maruti की पहली इलेक्ट्रिक कार Futuro-E

17 दिसंबर 2019

suzuki vitara brezza
Auto News

जमकर बिक रही हैं Maruti Suzuki की इस फीचर वाली कारें, बनाया रिकॉर्ड

17 दिसंबर 2019

Skoda Karoq
Automobiles

Skoda Karoq SUV कार अप्रैल में होगी लॉन्च, जानें इसके फीचर्स और कीमत

17 दिसंबर 2019

कार पर मिल रहे डिस्काउंट
Automobiles

दाम बढ़ने से पहले कार खरीदने का मौका, मिल रही भारी छूट, जानें सभी कंपनियों के ऑफर

17 दिसंबर 2019

2019 most searched Bikes and scooters on Google
Automobiles

2019 में इन बाइक्स और स्कूटर के लोग हुए मुरीद! देखें टॉप-5 वाहनों की लिस्ट

16 दिसंबर 2019

Maruti Suzuki XL6
Automobiles

सस्ती हुईं BS6 इंजन वाली ये कारें, कंपनियां दे रही हैं इन गाड़ियों पर शानदार छूट!

16 दिसंबर 2019

Fastag For Cars
Auto News

अपने फास्टैग को तुरंत कराएं रिचार्ज, साथ लेकर भी न घूमें, नहीं तो पड़ जाएंगे लेने के देने

16 दिसंबर 2019

Porsche Cayenne India
Auto News

पोर्शे ने भारत में लॉन्च की नई एसयूवी कार, देखकर कह उठेंगे वाह, जानें कीमत और फीचर

16 दिसंबर 2019

MARUTI SUZUKI VITARA FACELIFT 2019
Auto News

Maruti Suzuki ला रही है नई 7 सीटर SUV कार, लॉन्च की जानकारी आई सामने, ये है खासियत

16 दिसंबर 2019

Hyundai
Auto News

Hyundai की कारों पर मिल रही अब तक की सबसे बड़ी छूट, 2 लाख रुपये तक का डिस्काउंट

15 दिसंबर 2019

FasTag
Auto News

फास्टैग देशभर में लागू, 30 दिनों की मिली राहत, नहीं है तो ऐसे बनवाएं

15 दिसंबर 2019

Auto Expo 2018
Automobiles

ठंड में भी ऑटो सेक्टर है ‘हॉट’, इन SUV पर पांच लाख रुपये तक की छूट पाने का आखिरी मौका!

14 दिसंबर 2019

Electric car charging
Electric car charging - फोटो : Google
electric car
electric car
electric car charging stations
electric car charging stations
Electric Vehicle Charging Station
Electric Vehicle Charging Station
MG ZS EV Charging
MG ZS EV Charging - फोटो : Social Media
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

निर्भया केस : कोर्ट से बाहर आकर रो पड़ीं निर्भया की मां, कहा- इंसाफ की उम्मीद नहीं

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने निर्भया मामले पर फैसला सुनाते हुए 7 जनवरी को अगली तारीख दी है। जिसके बाद निर्भया की मां आशा देवी और पिता बद्रीनाथ ने क्या कहा।

18 दिसंबर 2019

दिल्ली पुलिस 1:09

सीलमपुर प्रोटेस्ट के बाद से दिल्ली पुलिस का फ्लैग मार्च

18 दिसंबर 2019

CONCEPT 3:10

राशन में अब मिल सकता है मछली और अंडा

18 दिसंबर 2019

निर्भया केस 2:02

निर्भया केस के दोषी सजा में नरमी के लिए आजमाएंगे आखिरी विकल्प, दाखिल करेंगे क्यूरेटिव पिटीशन

18 दिसंबर 2019

जामिया आशु खान 3:45

जामिया हिंसा: दिल्ली पुलिस पर आरोपी का संगीन इल्जाम, कहा- फंसा रही है पुलिस

18 दिसंबर 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited