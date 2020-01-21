शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Automobiles News ›   Auto News ›   E-commerce company Amazon ceo jeff bezos to include 10,000 electric vehicles in delivery fleet

डिलिवरी बेड़े में 10 हजार Electric Vehicles शामिल करेगी दिग्गज E-commerce कंपनी Amazon

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Tue, 21 Jan 2020 12:10 PM IST
Jeff Bezos driving Amazon Electric Rickshaw
1 of 5
Jeff Bezos driving Amazon Electric Rickshaw - फोटो : Social Media
दिग्गज E-commerce (ई-कॉमर्स) कंपनी Amazon (अमेजन) 2025 तक वस्तुओं की आपूर्ति करने वाले डिलिवरी वाहनों के बेड़े में 10,000 Electric Vehicles (इलेक्ट्रिक वाहन) (ई-वाहन) शामिल करेगी। अमेजन की प्रतिद्वंद्वी ई-कॉमर्स कंपनी Flipkart (फ्लिपकार्ट) पहले ही दिल्ली, हैदराबाद और बंगलूरू में अपने डिलिवरी वाहनों के बेड़े में ई-वाहनों को शामिल कर चुकी है। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
अब करें पुलिस की नौकरी की पक्की तैयारी, सिर्फ 3,999 में
Enroll Now!
विज्ञापन
electric vehicle electric vehicles in india electric rickshaw electric rickshaw amazon jeff bezos
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
सबसे विश्वसनीय हिंदी न्यूज़ वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें ऑटोमोबाइल समाचार से जुड़ी ब्रेकिंग अपडेट। ऑटोमोबाइल जगत की अन्य खबरें जैसे लेटेस्ट कार न्यूज़, लेटेस्ट बाइक न्यूज़, सभी कार रिव्यू और बाइक रिव्यू आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़।
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

फास्टैग
Auto News

Fastag: फास्टैग लेन से गुजरने वालों से एक करोड़ रुपये से अधिक का जुर्माना वसूला

21 जनवरी 2020

ford ecosport
Auto News

Ford India ने EcoSport को BS6 इंजन के साथ किया लॉन्च, जानें फीचर्स और कीमत

20 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
त्योहारों के मौसम में ऐसे बढ़ाएं रिश्तों में मिठास
Dholpur Fresh (Advertorial)

त्योहारों के मौसम में ऐसे बढ़ाएं रिश्तों में मिठास
Hyundai Aura Launch
Auto News

Hyundai Aura आज होगी लॉन्च, SBI का शानदार ऑफर देगा बड़ा फायदा, कार भी जल्दी मिलेगी

20 जनवरी 2020

Maruti Suzuki Celerio
Automobiles

Maruti Suzuki ने अपनी Hatchback फैमिली कार Celerio को BS6 इंजन के साथ लॉन्च किया, जानें कीमत-फीचर्स

20 जनवरी 2020

मौनी अमावस्या पर गया में कराएं तर्पण, हर तरह के ऋण से मिलेगी मुक्ति : 24 जनवरी 2020
Astrology Services

मौनी अमावस्या पर गया में कराएं तर्पण, हर तरह के ऋण से मिलेगी मुक्ति : 24 जनवरी 2020
Tata Tigor EV
Auto News

Tata Tigor EV को मिला तमगा- भारत में सबसे ज्यादा बिकने वाली Electric Car

20 जनवरी 2020

Jeff Bezos driving Amazon Electric Rickshaw
Auto News

Amazon के संस्थापक और सीईओ Jeff Bezos ने चलाया ई-रिक्शा, जानें क्यों

20 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

Hero Flash electric scooter
Automobiles

बेहद कम कीमत में मिल रहा है Hero का यह Electric स्कूटर, मिल रही है जबरदस्त छूट!

20 जनवरी 2020

Royal Enfield Himalayan 2020
Auto News

2020 Royal Enfield Himalayan BS6 इंजन के साथ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स के बारे में

20 जनवरी 2020

त्योहारों के मौसम में ऐसे बढ़ाएं रिश्तों में मिठास
Dholpur Fresh (Advertorial)

त्योहारों के मौसम में ऐसे बढ़ाएं रिश्तों में मिठास
विज्ञापन
Kia Seltos, MG Hector and Hyundai Venue
Auto News

भारतीय क्यों खरीदना चाहते हैं Seltos, Hector और Hyundai Venue, ये है वजह!

20 जनवरी 2020

changan automobiles
Automobiles

चीनी कंपनी Changan की SUV देगी Creta, Harrier को टक्कर, भारत में एंट्री की तैयारी

20 जनवरी 2020

मौनी अमावस्या पर गया में कराएं तर्पण, हर तरह के ऋण से मिलेगी मुक्ति : 24 जनवरी 2020
Astrology Services

मौनी अमावस्या पर गया में कराएं तर्पण, हर तरह के ऋण से मिलेगी मुक्ति : 24 जनवरी 2020
auto expo pic
Automobiles

कार में आने वाले इन ‘लग्जरी’ फीचर्स के झांसे में मत फंसना, नहीं तो हो जायेगा नुकसान

20 जनवरी 2020

Hamara Bajaj is back with electric scooter Chetak
Automobiles

इलेक्ट्रिक बाइक या स्कूटर खरीदने की सोच रहे हैं, तो ये जरूरी टिप्स आ सकते हैं आपके काम

20 जनवरी 2020

Kia Motors
Auto News

Kia Motors भारत में हर 6 महीने पर एक नया मॉडल पेश करेगी, Auto Expo में ला रही है नई MPV Carnival

19 जनवरी 2020

Hyundai Grand i10 NOIS
Auto News

Hyundai बनी देश की सबसे बड़ी पैसेंजर व्हीकल्स निर्यातक कंपनी, 6 फीसदी बढ़ा निर्यात

19 जनवरी 2020

New Wagon R
Auto News

नए साल पर Maruti Suzuki की ये गाड़ियां हुईं सस्ती, Alto से लेकर Wagon R तक पर तगड़ा डिस्काउंट

19 जनवरी 2020

mahindra thar
Auto News

नए साल पर Mahindra की गाड़ियां खरीदने पर फायदा, 2.90 लाख रुपये तक का बंपर डिस्काउंट

19 जनवरी 2020

hyundai Creta ix25
Auto News

नेक्स्ट जेनरेशन Hyundai Creta मार्च में आएगी, Auto Expo 2020 में होगी ग्लोबल लॉन्चिंग, जानें डीटेल्स

19 जनवरी 2020

Global NCAP Rating India
Automobiles

इन सेफ्टी फीचर्स के बिना सड़कों पर नहीं उतरेंगी कारें, गाड़ी खरीदते वक्त आप भी रखें ध्यान!

18 जनवरी 2020

Baojun E100 Electric car Charging
Automobiles

Auto Expo में MG Motor पेश करेगी सस्ती इलेक्ट्रिक कार, फुल चार्जिंग पर चलेगी 250 किमी

18 जनवरी 2020

MG ZS EV Launch
Automobiles

लॉन्चिंग से पहले ही MG की इलेक्ट्रिक SUV ने बनाया रिकॉर्ड, नितिन गडकरी भी करते हैं पसंद!

18 जनवरी 2020

Tata Altroz Vs Honda Jazz vs Hyundai i20 Vs Maruti Baleno
Automobiles

जानें Tata Altroz क्या वाकई Maruti Baleno, Hyundai i20 और Honda Jazz से बेहतर है?

18 जनवरी 2020

Tata Nexon EV
Automobiles

स्मार्टफोन से स्टार्ट कर सकेंगे Tata Nexon EV, चोरी होने से बचाएगी यह तकनीक

18 जनवरी 2020

Jeff Bezos driving Amazon Electric Rickshaw
Jeff Bezos driving Amazon Electric Rickshaw - फोटो : Social Media
Jeff Bezos driving Amazon Electric Rickshaw
Jeff Bezos driving Amazon Electric Rickshaw - फोटो : social media
Jeff Bezos driving Amazon Electric Rickshaw
Jeff Bezos driving Amazon Electric Rickshaw - फोटो : Social Media
Jeff Bezos Amazon kirana stores delivery points
Jeff Bezos Amazon kirana stores delivery points - फोटो : social media
Amazon Electric Rickshaw
Amazon Electric Rickshaw - फोटो : social media
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

कांग्रेस ने जारी की सात और उम्मीदवारों की लिस्ट, अरविंद केजरीवाल के खिलाफ रोमेश सभरवाल मैदान में

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव की तारीखें नजदीक आ रही है। कांग्रेस ने अपने और सात उम्मीदवारों की लिस्ट जारी कर दी है। इस लिस्ट में नई दिल्ली जैसी महत्वपूर्ण सीट है।

21 जनवरी 2020

स्नो स्पोर्ट्स कार 2:34

कश्मीरी युवक जुबैर अहमद ने बर्फ से किया कमाल, बना डाली स्पोर्टर्स कार

21 जनवरी 2020

जेएनयू 2:12

JNU में छात्र से फिर मारपीट, आइशी घोष का 3 छात्रों पर नर्मदा छात्रावास के अंदर मारपीट का आरोप

21 जनवरी 2020

राशिफल 3:09

21 जनवरी राशिफल | ऐसा रहेगा आपका दिन, देखिए क्या कहती है आपकी राशि?

20 जनवरी 2020

बम 1:14

मंगलूरू हवाई अड्डे पर एक संदिग्ध ने रखा बम, पुलिस ने जारी की संदिग्ध की तस्वीर

20 जनवरी 2020

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited