ऐसी पांच जगह जहां नहीं चला सकते आप कार और बाइक, सदियों से लगा है बैन

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 08 Oct 2018 05:49 PM IST
Best travel place without motor car
कार को गैराज से निकाला के चलो आज छुट्टी है कहीं सफर कर आए, लेकिन यह क्या कुछ दूरी पर चलते ही भयंकर जाम मिल गया। अब क्या करें भारत की सड़क हो और ट्रैफिक ना हो ये तो संभव नहीं। जाम भी होगा और आपको जाना भी पड़ेगा। खैर,इस देश की सड़को को ना आप सुधार सकते हैं ना ही हम।

लेकिन हॉ, घुमने के लिए ऐसी जगह पता लगा सकते हैं जहां कार को निकालने की जरूरत ही ना पड़े और अगर जाना भी पड़े तो ट्रैफिक ना मिले। आज आपको हम ऐसी ही कुछ जगह के बारे बताएंगे। तो आइए जानते हैं देश विदेश की कुछ बेहतरीन जगह के बारे में    
Get all Automobiles News in Hindi related to car and bike reviews, latest car and bike diaries and auto news in Hindi etc.

