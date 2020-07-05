शहर चुनें
कोरोना काल में बिक रही देश की ये सबसे सस्ती बाइक, 90 kmpl का देती है माइलेज

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 05 Jul 2020 04:46 PM IST
Bajaj CT 100
1 of 5
Bajaj CT 100 - फोटो : Bajaj Auto
कोरोना काल में कई नियम बदल चुके हैं। एक तरफ मेट्रो बंद है और दूसरी तरफ बसों में केवल 20 यात्रियों को बैठाने की अनुमति दी गई है। कई लोग अब पब्लिक ट्रांसपोर्ट का इस्तेमाल नहीं करना चाहते, यही कारण है कि इन दिनों बाइक और स्कूटर की बिक्री में तेजी देखी जा रही है। लेकिन इन सब के बीच बजट एक बड़ा मुद्दा है। ऐसे में आज हम आपके लिए देश की सबसे सस्ती और भरोसेमंद बाइक लेकर आए हैं। इस बाइक का नाम है Bajaj CT100, जिसके सभी स्पेसिफिकेशन्स और कीमत के बारे में आज हम आपको बताने जा रहे हैं। तो डालते हैं एक नजर,
