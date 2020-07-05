कोरोना काल में बिक रही देश की ये सबसे सस्ती बाइक, 90 kmpl का देती है माइलेज

{"_id":"5f01a6d08ebc3e432a62bd8d","slug":"build-distance-from-the-crowd-in-the-corona-era-buy-the-country-s-cheapest-motorcycle-bajaj-ct100-that-gives-best-mileage-of-90-kmpl","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093f\u0915 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u0938\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0907\u0915, 90 kmpl \u0915\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092e\u093e\u0907\u0932\u0947\u091c","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
Bajaj CT 100
- फोटो : Bajaj Auto
{"_id":"5f01a6d08ebc3e432a62bd8d","slug":"build-distance-from-the-crowd-in-the-corona-era-buy-the-country-s-cheapest-motorcycle-bajaj-ct100-that-gives-best-mileage-of-90-kmpl","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093f\u0915 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u0938\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0907\u0915, 90 kmpl \u0915\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092e\u093e\u0907\u0932\u0947\u091c","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
Bajaj CT100
- फोटो : Bajaj Auto
{"_id":"5f01a6d08ebc3e432a62bd8d","slug":"build-distance-from-the-crowd-in-the-corona-era-buy-the-country-s-cheapest-motorcycle-bajaj-ct100-that-gives-best-mileage-of-90-kmpl","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093f\u0915 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u0938\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0907\u0915, 90 kmpl \u0915\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092e\u093e\u0907\u0932\u0947\u091c","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
Bajaj CT 100
- फोटो : Bajaj Auto