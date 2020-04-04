शहर चुनें

10 लाख की कीमत में आ रही हैं सनरूफ वाली कारें, इन कारों में मिलेगा ये फीचर

Updated Sat, 04 Apr 2020 06:57 PM IST
Sunroof car
1 of 10
Sunroof car
कारों में सनरूफ बेहद लग्जरी फीचर माना जाता है। अभी तक यह फीचर केवल बड़ी लग्जरी सेडान कारों में ही मिलता था। लेकिन अब यह गुजरे जमाने की बात हो गई है। अब ऑटोमोबाइल निर्माता कंपनियां बी और सी सेगमेंट की कारों में भी सनरूफ का फीचर देने लगे हैं। यहां जानते हैं कि कौन-कौन सी मास सेगमेंट की कारें सनरूफ फीचर के साथ आ रही हैं। 
sunroof cars double sunroof car sunroof in cars automobile
सबसे विश्वसनीय हिंदी न्यूज़ वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें ऑटोमोबाइल समाचार से जुड़ी ब्रेकिंग अपडेट। ऑटोमोबाइल जगत की अन्य खबरें जैसे लेटेस्ट कार न्यूज़, लेटेस्ट बाइक न्यूज़, सभी कार रिव्यू और बाइक रिव्यू आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़।
 
Sunroof car
Sunroof car
tata nexon variant with sunroof
tata nexon variant with sunroof - फोटो : Tata Motors
2020 Hyundai Verna
2020 Hyundai Verna - फोटो : Social Media
होंडा डब्ल्यूआरवी
होंडा डब्ल्यूआरवी - फोटो : Amit Dwivedi
Ford EcoSport
Ford EcoSport
2020 honda city India
2020 honda city India - फोटो : Social Media
Hyundai Creta 2020
Hyundai Creta 2020 - फोटो : Hyundai
Mahindra XUV500
Mahindra XUV500
skoda superb
skoda superb
Kia Carnival MPV Sunroof
Kia Carnival MPV Sunroof - फोटो : अमर उजाला
