Aston Martin DBX एसयूवी भारत में लॉन्च, 4.5 सेकंड पकड़ती है 100 Km की स्पीड, कीमत उड़ा देगी होश

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Sat, 16 Jan 2021 11:55 AM IST
Aston Martin DBX
1 of 5
Aston Martin DBX - फोटो : Aston Martin
ब्रिटेन की मशहूर लग्जरी स्पोर्ट्स कार बनाने वाली ऑटोमोबाइल कंपनी Aston Martin (एस्टन मार्टिन) ने भारतीय बाजार में अपनी पहली एसयूवी DBX (डीबीएक्स) को भारतीय बाजार में लॉन्च किया है। खास बात यह है कि कंपनी ने तय किया है कि साल 2021 में वह Aston Martin DBX एसयूवी की सिर्फ 11 यूनिट्स भारत में बेचेगी। DBX का मुकाबला सुपर एसयूवी कारें Lamborghini Urus (लेम्बोर्गिनी उरूस) और Audi RS Q8 (ऑडी आरएस क्यू8) से होगा। 
X