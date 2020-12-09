देश में बिकने वाली इन 7 लेटेस्ट बाइक्स में कौन है आपके लिए सबसे बेस्ट? तस्वीरों में पढ़ें खासियतें

{"_id":"5fd0b2dd54440f794c71b021","slug":"2021-ktm-125-duke-to-bajaj-pulsar-125-split-seat-to-royal-enfield-meteor-350-to-ktm-250-adventure-to-yamaha-fzs-fi-vintage-edition-here-are-seven-latest-bikes-in-india","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0936 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093f\u0915\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0907\u0928 7 \u0932\u0947\u091f\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f \u092c\u093e\u0907\u0915\u094d\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u094c\u0928 \u0939\u0948 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f? \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u093e\u0938\u093f\u092f\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
सांकेतिक
- फोटो : Amar Ujala
2021 KTM 125 Duke
- फोटो : KTM
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Split Seat
- फोटो : Bajaj Pulsar 125 Split Seat
Royal Enfield Meteor 350
- फोटो : Royal Enfield
KTM 250 Adventure
- फोटो : KTM
Hornet 2.0 Repsol Honda Edition
- फोटो : Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India
Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT BS6
- फोटो : Suzuki Motorcycle India
Yamaha FZS-FI Vintage Edition
- फोटो : Yamaha Motor India