2020 toyota harrier toyota harrier 2020 launch date toyota harrier 2020 specification toyota harrier 2020 japan

2020 Toyota Harrier फोर्थ जेनरेशन हुई पेश, कूपे कार जैसा देती है एहसास, जानें फीचर्स और डीटेल्स

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Tue, 14 Apr 2020 02:01 PM IST
2020 Toyota Harrier
1 of 8
2020 Toyota Harrier - फोटो : Toyota
Toyota (टोयोटा) ने अपने Harrier SUV के चौथे जेनरेशन मॉडल को आधिकारिक तौर पर पेश कर दिया है। अंतरराष्ट्रीय बाजार में 2020 Toyota Harrier की लॉन्चिंग इस साल जून में हो सकती है। Toyota ने अपनी एसयूवी Harrier को पहली बार 1990 के दशक के अंत में जापान में लॉन्च किया था। 
2020 toyota harrier toyota suv cars toyota
सबसे विश्वसनीय हिंदी न्यूज़ वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें ऑटोमोबाइल समाचार से जुड़ी ब्रेकिंग अपडेट। ऑटोमोबाइल जगत की अन्य खबरें जैसे लेटेस्ट कार न्यूज़, लेटेस्ट बाइक न्यूज़, सभी कार रिव्यू और बाइक रिव्यू आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़
 
2020 Toyota Harrier
2020 Toyota Harrier - फोटो : Toyota
2020 Toyota Harrier
2020 Toyota Harrier - फोटो : Toyota
2020 Toyota Harrier
2020 Toyota Harrier - फोटो : Toyota
2020 Toyota Harrier
2020 Toyota Harrier - फोटो : Toyota
2020 Toyota Harrier
2020 Toyota Harrier - फोटो : Toyota
2020 Toyota Harrier
2020 Toyota Harrier - फोटो : Toyota
2020 Toyota Harrier
2020 Toyota Harrier - फोटो : Toyota
2020 Toyota Harrier
2020 Toyota Harrier - फोटो : Toyota
