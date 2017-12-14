Download App
हर तरह की परेशानियों को दूर कर देती हैं बांस की बांसुरी, घर में इन जगहों पर रखें

Updated Fri, 15 Dec 2017 11:20 AM IST
Bamboo flute or bansuri can end all your problems according to vastu shastra

बांसुरी बांस से बनी होती है, जिसके पौधे को दिव्य माना जाता है। ऐसा भी कहा जाता है कि जो लोग अपनी नौकरी से परेशान रहते हैं या काफी मेहनत के बाद भी अपने बिजनेस में ऊंचा मुकाम हासिल नहीं कर पाते, से उनकी सारी मुश्किलें आसान कर सकता है। बांस को उन्नति और समृद्धि  का प्रतीक माना जाता है। शादी हो या फिर कोई और मांगलिक काम हर जगह इस पौधे को जरूरी माना गया है। 

bamboo flute vastu shastra feng shui vastu dosh

