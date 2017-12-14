हर तरह की परेशानियों को दूर कर देती हैं बांस की बांसुरी, घर में इन जगहों पर रखें
बांसुरी बांस से बनी होती है, जिसके पौधे को दिव्य माना जाता है। ऐसा भी कहा जाता है कि जो लोग अपनी नौकरी से परेशान रहते हैं या काफी मेहनत के बाद भी अपने बिजनेस में ऊंचा मुकाम हासिल नहीं कर पाते, से उनकी सारी मुश्किलें आसान कर सकता है। बांस को उन्नति और समृद्धि का प्रतीक माना जाता है। शादी हो या फिर कोई और मांगलिक काम हर जगह इस पौधे को जरूरी माना गया है।
