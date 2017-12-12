Download App
भूलकर भी न करें दूसरे की इन 5 चीजों का इस्तेमाल, होता है अशुभ

विनोद शुक्ला

Updated Thu, 14 Dec 2017 08:58 AM IST
according to vastu shastra never use these five items to others

अक्सर हम अपने जीवन में रोजाना कई छोटी-मोटी गलतियां कर बैठते हैं जिसका अंदाजा हमें नहीं होता है। ये गलतियां हमें भविष्य में कई तरह की परेशानियों में डाल देती हैं। ऐसा अक्सर होता है हम किसी दूसरे के चीजों का इस्तेमाल करने लगते है जिसे वास्तुशास्त्र में अच्छा नहीं माना जाता है। दूसरों की कुछ चीजें ऐसी होती है जिसका इस्तेमाल करने से हमारे लिए दुर्भाग्य और आर्थिक परेशानी का सबक बन जाती हैं।

पढ़ें- वास्तु अनुसार घर में रखें भगवान गणेश की ऐसी मूर्ति, दूर होती हैं परेशानियां

