भूलकर भी न करें दूसरे की इन 5 चीजों का इस्तेमाल, होता है अशुभ
अक्सर हम अपने जीवन में रोजाना कई छोटी-मोटी गलतियां कर बैठते हैं जिसका अंदाजा हमें नहीं होता है। ये गलतियां हमें भविष्य में कई तरह की परेशानियों में डाल देती हैं। ऐसा अक्सर होता है हम किसी दूसरे के चीजों का इस्तेमाल करने लगते है जिसे वास्तुशास्त्र में अच्छा नहीं माना जाता है। दूसरों की कुछ चीजें ऐसी होती है जिसका इस्तेमाल करने से हमारे लिए दुर्भाग्य और आर्थिक परेशानी का सबक बन जाती हैं।
