कुंभ राशिफल 2018: नए साल में आपकी हर सोची-समझी रणनीतियां कारगर सिद्ध होंगी

पं जयगोविंद शास्त्री, प्रसिद्ध ज्योतिषाचार्य

Updated Tue, 26 Dec 2017 12:57 PM IST
yearly aquarius horoscope 2018

साल का फलादेश कहता है कि 2018 में आपकी हर सोची-समझी रणनीतियां कारगर सिद्ध होंगी, क्योंकि वर्ष के आरंभ से ही सात ग्रह आपके पक्ष में गोचर कर रहे हैं। शत्रुओं पर विजय तथा कोर्ट-कचहरी में निर्णय आपके पक्ष में जाने के योग बन रहे हैं। सामाजिक पद-प्रतिष्ठा में वृद्धि और मांगलिक कार्यों के सुअवसर आएंगे।

पढ़ें- राशिफल 2018: जानिए कैसा रहेगा सभी राशि वालों के लिए नया साल, पढ़ें वार्षिक राशिफल

 

