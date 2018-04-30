बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5ae6d1894f1c1b76098b72f5","slug":"weekly-predictions-30-april-to-6th-may-2018","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093e\u092a\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0939\u093f\u0915 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092b\u0932: \u092e\u0908 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0939\u092b\u094d\u0924\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091a\u092e\u0915 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0907\u0928 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u092e\u0924","category":{"title":"Predictions","title_hn":"\u092d\u0935\u093f\u0937\u094d\u092f\u0935\u093e\u0923\u0940","slug":"predictions"}}
साप्ताहिक राशिफल: मई के पहले हफ्ते में चमक सकती है इन लोगों की किस्मत
ज्योतिष डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 30 Apr 2018 01:50 PM IST
मई महीने के शुरुआती सप्ताह में मेष, वृष, मिथुन, कन्या, तुला और मीन राशि वालों के लिए यह हफ्ता बहुत ही शुभ साबित होने वाला है। अचानक ही कई शुभ समाचार एक साथ मिलने के योग बन रहे हैं। कुछ राशियों को किस्मत का साथ मिलेगा। वहीं बाकी राशियों के लिए यह सप्ताह मिला-जुला रहने वाला रहेगा। आइए जानते हैं सभी 12 राशियों के लिए यह सप्ताह कैसा गुजरेगा।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5ae6d1894f1c1b76098b72f5","slug":"weekly-predictions-30-april-to-6th-may-2018","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093e\u092a\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0939\u093f\u0915 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092b\u0932: \u092e\u0908 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0939\u092b\u094d\u0924\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091a\u092e\u0915 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0907\u0928 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u092e\u0924","category":{"title":"Predictions","title_hn":"\u092d\u0935\u093f\u0937\u094d\u092f\u0935\u093e\u0923\u0940","slug":"predictions"}}
{"_id":"5ae6d1894f1c1b76098b72f5","slug":"weekly-predictions-30-april-to-6th-may-2018","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093e\u092a\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0939\u093f\u0915 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092b\u0932: \u092e\u0908 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0939\u092b\u094d\u0924\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091a\u092e\u0915 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0907\u0928 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u092e\u0924","category":{"title":"Predictions","title_hn":"\u092d\u0935\u093f\u0937\u094d\u092f\u0935\u093e\u0923\u0940","slug":"predictions"}}
{"_id":"5ae6d1894f1c1b76098b72f5","slug":"weekly-predictions-30-april-to-6th-may-2018","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093e\u092a\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0939\u093f\u0915 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092b\u0932: \u092e\u0908 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0939\u092b\u094d\u0924\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091a\u092e\u0915 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0907\u0928 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u092e\u0924","category":{"title":"Predictions","title_hn":"\u092d\u0935\u093f\u0937\u094d\u092f\u0935\u093e\u0923\u0940","slug":"predictions"}}
{"_id":"5ae6d1894f1c1b76098b72f5","slug":"weekly-predictions-30-april-to-6th-may-2018","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093e\u092a\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0939\u093f\u0915 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092b\u0932: \u092e\u0908 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0939\u092b\u094d\u0924\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091a\u092e\u0915 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0907\u0928 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u092e\u0924","category":{"title":"Predictions","title_hn":"\u092d\u0935\u093f\u0937\u094d\u092f\u0935\u093e\u0923\u0940","slug":"predictions"}}
{"_id":"5ae6d1894f1c1b76098b72f5","slug":"weekly-predictions-30-april-to-6th-may-2018","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093e\u092a\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0939\u093f\u0915 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092b\u0932: \u092e\u0908 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0939\u092b\u094d\u0924\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091a\u092e\u0915 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0907\u0928 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u092e\u0924","category":{"title":"Predictions","title_hn":"\u092d\u0935\u093f\u0937\u094d\u092f\u0935\u093e\u0923\u0940","slug":"predictions"}}
{"_id":"5ae6d1894f1c1b76098b72f5","slug":"weekly-predictions-30-april-to-6th-may-2018","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093e\u092a\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0939\u093f\u0915 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092b\u0932: \u092e\u0908 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0939\u092b\u094d\u0924\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091a\u092e\u0915 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0907\u0928 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u092e\u0924","category":{"title":"Predictions","title_hn":"\u092d\u0935\u093f\u0937\u094d\u092f\u0935\u093e\u0923\u0940","slug":"predictions"}}
{"_id":"5ae6d1894f1c1b76098b72f5","slug":"weekly-predictions-30-april-to-6th-may-2018","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093e\u092a\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0939\u093f\u0915 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092b\u0932: \u092e\u0908 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0939\u092b\u094d\u0924\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091a\u092e\u0915 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0907\u0928 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u092e\u0924","category":{"title":"Predictions","title_hn":"\u092d\u0935\u093f\u0937\u094d\u092f\u0935\u093e\u0923\u0940","slug":"predictions"}}
{"_id":"5ae6d1894f1c1b76098b72f5","slug":"weekly-predictions-30-april-to-6th-may-2018","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093e\u092a\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0939\u093f\u0915 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092b\u0932: \u092e\u0908 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0939\u092b\u094d\u0924\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091a\u092e\u0915 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0907\u0928 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u092e\u0924","category":{"title":"Predictions","title_hn":"\u092d\u0935\u093f\u0937\u094d\u092f\u0935\u093e\u0923\u0940","slug":"predictions"}}
{"_id":"5ae6d1894f1c1b76098b72f5","slug":"weekly-predictions-30-april-to-6th-may-2018","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093e\u092a\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0939\u093f\u0915 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092b\u0932: \u092e\u0908 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0939\u092b\u094d\u0924\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091a\u092e\u0915 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0907\u0928 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u092e\u0924","category":{"title":"Predictions","title_hn":"\u092d\u0935\u093f\u0937\u094d\u092f\u0935\u093e\u0923\u0940","slug":"predictions"}}
{"_id":"5ae6d1894f1c1b76098b72f5","slug":"weekly-predictions-30-april-to-6th-may-2018","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093e\u092a\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0939\u093f\u0915 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092b\u0932: \u092e\u0908 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0939\u092b\u094d\u0924\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091a\u092e\u0915 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0907\u0928 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u092e\u0924","category":{"title":"Predictions","title_hn":"\u092d\u0935\u093f\u0937\u094d\u092f\u0935\u093e\u0923\u0940","slug":"predictions"}}
{"_id":"5ae6d1894f1c1b76098b72f5","slug":"weekly-predictions-30-april-to-6th-may-2018","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093e\u092a\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0939\u093f\u0915 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092b\u0932: \u092e\u0908 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0939\u092b\u094d\u0924\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091a\u092e\u0915 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0907\u0928 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u092e\u0924","category":{"title":"Predictions","title_hn":"\u092d\u0935\u093f\u0937\u094d\u092f\u0935\u093e\u0923\u0940","slug":"predictions"}}
{"_id":"5ae6d1894f1c1b76098b72f5","slug":"weekly-predictions-30-april-to-6th-may-2018","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093e\u092a\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0939\u093f\u0915 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092b\u0932: \u092e\u0908 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0939\u092b\u094d\u0924\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091a\u092e\u0915 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0907\u0928 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u092e\u0924","category":{"title":"Predictions","title_hn":"\u092d\u0935\u093f\u0937\u094d\u092f\u0935\u093e\u0923\u0940","slug":"predictions"}}
{"_id":"5ae6d1894f1c1b76098b72f5","slug":"weekly-predictions-30-april-to-6th-may-2018","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093e\u092a\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0939\u093f\u0915 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092b\u0932: \u092e\u0908 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0939\u092b\u094d\u0924\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091a\u092e\u0915 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0907\u0928 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u092e\u0924","category":{"title":"Predictions","title_hn":"\u092d\u0935\u093f\u0937\u094d\u092f\u0935\u093e\u0923\u0940","slug":"predictions"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.