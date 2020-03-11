बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5e6880f78ebc3eeb3c018fb3","slug":"sun-transit-in-pisces-know-what-impact-of-all-12-rashi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0924\u0928: \u0938\u0942\u0930\u094d\u092f\u0926\u0947\u0935 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u0940\u0928 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0935\u0947\u0936, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0906\u092a \u0915\u0947 \u090a\u092a\u0930 \u0907\u0938\u0915\u093e \u0915\u093f\u0924\u0928\u093e \u0905\u0938\u0930","category":{"title":"Predictions","title_hn":"\u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947","slug":"predictions"}}
राशि परिवर्तन: सूर्यदेव का मीन राशि में प्रवेश, जानिए आप के ऊपर इसका कितना असर
पं जयगोविंद शास्त्री, ज्योतिषाचार्य, Updated Thu, 12 Mar 2020 10:59 AM IST
भगवान सूर्य 14 मार्च को सुबह 11 बजकर 51 मिनट पर मीन राशि की में प्रवेश करेंगे, जहां ये 13 अप्रैल की रात्रि 8 बजकर 21 मिनट तक रहेंगे। उसके बाद मेष राशि में प्रवेश कर जायेंगे। इनके मीन राशि में प्रवेश का सभी राशियों पर कैसा प्रभाव रहेगा इनका ज्योतिषीय विश्लेषण करते हैं ।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5e6880f78ebc3eeb3c018fb3","slug":"sun-transit-in-pisces-know-what-impact-of-all-12-rashi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0924\u0928: \u0938\u0942\u0930\u094d\u092f\u0926\u0947\u0935 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u0940\u0928 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0935\u0947\u0936, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0906\u092a \u0915\u0947 \u090a\u092a\u0930 \u0907\u0938\u0915\u093e \u0915\u093f\u0924\u0928\u093e \u0905\u0938\u0930","category":{"title":"Predictions","title_hn":"\u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947","slug":"predictions"}}
मीन राशि में सूर्य
{"_id":"5e6880f78ebc3eeb3c018fb3","slug":"sun-transit-in-pisces-know-what-impact-of-all-12-rashi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0924\u0928: \u0938\u0942\u0930\u094d\u092f\u0926\u0947\u0935 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u0940\u0928 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0935\u0947\u0936, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0906\u092a \u0915\u0947 \u090a\u092a\u0930 \u0907\u0938\u0915\u093e \u0915\u093f\u0924\u0928\u093e \u0905\u0938\u0930","category":{"title":"Predictions","title_hn":"\u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947","slug":"predictions"}}
rashifal 2020
{"_id":"5e6880f78ebc3eeb3c018fb3","slug":"sun-transit-in-pisces-know-what-impact-of-all-12-rashi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0924\u0928: \u0938\u0942\u0930\u094d\u092f\u0926\u0947\u0935 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u0940\u0928 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0935\u0947\u0936, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0906\u092a \u0915\u0947 \u090a\u092a\u0930 \u0907\u0938\u0915\u093e \u0915\u093f\u0924\u0928\u093e \u0905\u0938\u0930","category":{"title":"Predictions","title_hn":"\u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947","slug":"predictions"}}
rashifal 2020
{"_id":"5e6880f78ebc3eeb3c018fb3","slug":"sun-transit-in-pisces-know-what-impact-of-all-12-rashi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0924\u0928: \u0938\u0942\u0930\u094d\u092f\u0926\u0947\u0935 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u0940\u0928 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0935\u0947\u0936, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0906\u092a \u0915\u0947 \u090a\u092a\u0930 \u0907\u0938\u0915\u093e \u0915\u093f\u0924\u0928\u093e \u0905\u0938\u0930","category":{"title":"Predictions","title_hn":"\u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947","slug":"predictions"}}
rashifal 2020
{"_id":"5e6880f78ebc3eeb3c018fb3","slug":"sun-transit-in-pisces-know-what-impact-of-all-12-rashi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0924\u0928: \u0938\u0942\u0930\u094d\u092f\u0926\u0947\u0935 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u0940\u0928 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0935\u0947\u0936, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0906\u092a \u0915\u0947 \u090a\u092a\u0930 \u0907\u0938\u0915\u093e \u0915\u093f\u0924\u0928\u093e \u0905\u0938\u0930","category":{"title":"Predictions","title_hn":"\u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947","slug":"predictions"}}
rashifal 2020
{"_id":"5e6880f78ebc3eeb3c018fb3","slug":"sun-transit-in-pisces-know-what-impact-of-all-12-rashi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0924\u0928: \u0938\u0942\u0930\u094d\u092f\u0926\u0947\u0935 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u0940\u0928 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0935\u0947\u0936, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0906\u092a \u0915\u0947 \u090a\u092a\u0930 \u0907\u0938\u0915\u093e \u0915\u093f\u0924\u0928\u093e \u0905\u0938\u0930","category":{"title":"Predictions","title_hn":"\u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947","slug":"predictions"}}
rashifal 2020
{"_id":"5e6880f78ebc3eeb3c018fb3","slug":"sun-transit-in-pisces-know-what-impact-of-all-12-rashi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0924\u0928: \u0938\u0942\u0930\u094d\u092f\u0926\u0947\u0935 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u0940\u0928 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0935\u0947\u0936, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0906\u092a \u0915\u0947 \u090a\u092a\u0930 \u0907\u0938\u0915\u093e \u0915\u093f\u0924\u0928\u093e \u0905\u0938\u0930","category":{"title":"Predictions","title_hn":"\u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947","slug":"predictions"}}
rashifal 2020
{"_id":"5e6880f78ebc3eeb3c018fb3","slug":"sun-transit-in-pisces-know-what-impact-of-all-12-rashi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0924\u0928: \u0938\u0942\u0930\u094d\u092f\u0926\u0947\u0935 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u0940\u0928 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0935\u0947\u0936, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0906\u092a \u0915\u0947 \u090a\u092a\u0930 \u0907\u0938\u0915\u093e \u0915\u093f\u0924\u0928\u093e \u0905\u0938\u0930","category":{"title":"Predictions","title_hn":"\u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947","slug":"predictions"}}
rashifal 2020
{"_id":"5e6880f78ebc3eeb3c018fb3","slug":"sun-transit-in-pisces-know-what-impact-of-all-12-rashi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0924\u0928: \u0938\u0942\u0930\u094d\u092f\u0926\u0947\u0935 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u0940\u0928 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0935\u0947\u0936, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0906\u092a \u0915\u0947 \u090a\u092a\u0930 \u0907\u0938\u0915\u093e \u0915\u093f\u0924\u0928\u093e \u0905\u0938\u0930","category":{"title":"Predictions","title_hn":"\u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947","slug":"predictions"}}
rashifal 2020
{"_id":"5e6880f78ebc3eeb3c018fb3","slug":"sun-transit-in-pisces-know-what-impact-of-all-12-rashi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0924\u0928: \u0938\u0942\u0930\u094d\u092f\u0926\u0947\u0935 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u0940\u0928 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0935\u0947\u0936, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0906\u092a \u0915\u0947 \u090a\u092a\u0930 \u0907\u0938\u0915\u093e \u0915\u093f\u0924\u0928\u093e \u0905\u0938\u0930","category":{"title":"Predictions","title_hn":"\u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947","slug":"predictions"}}
rashifal 2020
{"_id":"5e6880f78ebc3eeb3c018fb3","slug":"sun-transit-in-pisces-know-what-impact-of-all-12-rashi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0924\u0928: \u0938\u0942\u0930\u094d\u092f\u0926\u0947\u0935 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u0940\u0928 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0935\u0947\u0936, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0906\u092a \u0915\u0947 \u090a\u092a\u0930 \u0907\u0938\u0915\u093e \u0915\u093f\u0924\u0928\u093e \u0905\u0938\u0930","category":{"title":"Predictions","title_hn":"\u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947","slug":"predictions"}}
rashifal 2020
{"_id":"5e6880f78ebc3eeb3c018fb3","slug":"sun-transit-in-pisces-know-what-impact-of-all-12-rashi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0924\u0928: \u0938\u0942\u0930\u094d\u092f\u0926\u0947\u0935 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u0940\u0928 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0935\u0947\u0936, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0906\u092a \u0915\u0947 \u090a\u092a\u0930 \u0907\u0938\u0915\u093e \u0915\u093f\u0924\u0928\u093e \u0905\u0938\u0930","category":{"title":"Predictions","title_hn":"\u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947","slug":"predictions"}}
rashifal 2020
{"_id":"5e6880f78ebc3eeb3c018fb3","slug":"sun-transit-in-pisces-know-what-impact-of-all-12-rashi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0924\u0928: \u0938\u0942\u0930\u094d\u092f\u0926\u0947\u0935 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u0940\u0928 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0935\u0947\u0936, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0906\u092a \u0915\u0947 \u090a\u092a\u0930 \u0907\u0938\u0915\u093e \u0915\u093f\u0924\u0928\u093e \u0905\u0938\u0930","category":{"title":"Predictions","title_hn":"\u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947","slug":"predictions"}}
rashifal 2020
© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited