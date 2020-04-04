शहर चुनें

5 अप्रैल राशिफल: अचानक मुनाफा मिलने का संकेत, जानिए कैसा रहेगा रविवार का दिन

आर्चाय मानस शर्मा, Updated Sat, 04 Apr 2020 04:16 PM IST
rashifal
rashifal
Today Horoscope in Hindi, April 5, 2020 
  • दैनिक राशिफल चंद्र ग्रह की गणना पर आधारित है। आज का राशिफल निकालते समय पंचांग की गणना और सटीक खगोलीय विश्लेषण किया जाता है। हमारे इस दैनिक राशिफल में सभी 12 राशियों का भविष्यफल बताया जाता है। इस राशिफल को पढ़कर आप अपनी दैनिक योजनाओं को सफल बनाने में कामयाब रहेंगे। आज का राशिफल में आपके लिए नौकरी, व्यापार, लेन-देन, परिवार और मित्रों के साथ संबंध, सेहत और दिन भर में होने वाली शुभ-अशुभ घटनाओं का भविष्यफल होता है।
april 5 2020 horoscope rashifal aaj ka today rashifal 2020 rashifal

love rashifal
Religion

लव राशिफल 5 अप्रैल: आपके प्रेम और दांपत्य जीवन से जुड़ी भविष्यवाणी

4 अप्रैल 2020

burning lamp spiritual astrological and scientific importance diye jalane ke fayde pm modi 5 april sunday calls for 9 minutes blackout burn lamp
Religion

जानिए प्रधानमंत्री की दीप प्रज्वलित करने और 9 मिनट तक लाइट बंद रखने की अपील के पीछे क्या है आध्यात्मिक और ज्योतिष महत्व

4 अप्रैल 2020

pradosh vrat
Festivals

Pradosh Vrat: रवि प्रदोष व्रत का क्या है महत्व और पूजा विधि

4 अप्रैल 2020

mahavir jayanti 2020
Festivals

महावीर जयंती: दुनिया को ' जियो और जीने दो ' का पाठ पढ़ाने वाले भगवान महावीर

4 अप्रैल 2020

हनुमान जयंती पर नौकरी प्राप्ति, आर्थिक उन्नत्ति, राजनीतिक सफलता एवं शत्रुनाशक हनुमंत अनुष्ठान - 8 अप्रैल 2020
Astrology Services

हनुमान जयंती पर नौकरी प्राप्ति, आर्थिक उन्नत्ति, राजनीतिक सफलता एवं शत्रुनाशक हनुमंत अनुष्ठान - 8 अप्रैल 2020
mahavir jayanti 2020
Religion

Mahavir Jayanti 2020: 6 अप्रैल को मनाई जाएगी महावीर जयंती, जानिए भगवान महावीर के पांच सिद्धांत

4 अप्रैल 2020

हनुमान जन्मोत्सव 2020
Festivals

Hanuman Janmotsav 2020: 8 अप्रैल को मनाया जाएगा हनुमान जी का जन्मोत्सव, जानिए किन बातों का रखना चाहिए ध्यान

4 अप्रैल 2020

दैनिक अंक ज्योतिष भविष्यफल
Numerology

अंक ज्योतिष 5 अप्रैल: रविवार के लिए आपका लकी नंबर और शुभ रंग

4 अप्रैल 2020

lord ganesh images how to remove vaastu defects in your home
Vaastu

जानें कैसे आपके घर के वास्तु दोष को दूर करते हैं गणेश जी

4 अप्रैल 2020

feng shui tips
Feng Shui

विपत्तियों को दूर कर परिवार में सुख-समृद्धि का हो जाएगा घर में वास, बेहद ही खास है फेंगशुई की ये चीज

4 अप्रैल 2020

जानिए मेष राशि वालों के गुण एवं दोष
Astrology

मेष राशि वालों में होती हैं ये तमाम खूबियां, लेकिन बस एक वजह से खो देते हैं अपना धैर्य

4 अप्रैल 2020

