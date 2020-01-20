शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Astrology ›   Predictions ›   Horoscope Today 21 January 2020 Daily Horoscope Aaj Ka Rashifal Astrology Today In Hindi

21 जनवरी राशिफल: मंगलवार के दिन इन 3 राशियों को मिल सकता है भाग्य का साथ, पढ़ें दैनिक राशिफल

ज्योतिष डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 20 Jan 2020 06:20 PM IST
rashifal
1 of 13
rashifal - फोटो : rashifal
दैनिक राशिफल चंद्र ग्रह की गणना पर आधारित है। आज का राशिफल निकालते समय पंचांग की गणना और सटीक खगोलीय विश्लेषण किया जाता है। हमारे इस दैनिक राशिफल में सभी 12 राशियों का भविष्यफल बताया जाता है। इस राशिफल को पढ़कर आप अपनी दैनिक योजनाओं को सफल बनाने में कामयाब रहेंगे। आज का राशिफल में आपके लिए नौकरी, व्यापार, लेन-देन, परिवार और मित्रों के साथ संबंध, सेहत और दिन भर में होने वाली शुभ-अशुभ घटनाओं का भविष्यफल होता है।

पढ़ें चंद्र राशि पर आधारित 21 जनवरी 2020 का दैनिक राशिफल। सभी 12 राशियों के लिए कैसा रहेगा आज का दिन। किसको मिलेंगी खुशियां और किस राशि वालो को करना पड़ सकता है परेशानियों का सामना। अपनी राशि के अनुसार जानिए क्या कहता है आपका राशिफल।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
अब करें पुलिस की नौकरी की पक्की तैयारी, सिर्फ 3,999 में
Enroll Now!
विज्ञापन
january 21 2020 horoscope rashifal aaj ka today rashifal 2020 rashifal hindi rashifal
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Astrology News in Hindi related to daily horoscope, tarot readings, birth chart report in Hindi etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Astro and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

Shattila Ekadashi
Religion

Shattila Ekadashi 2020: षटतिला एकादशी आज, इस एक चीज के दान से समाप्त होंगे समस्त पाप

20 जनवरी 2020

mauni amavasya 2020
Religion

Mauni Amavasya 2020: मौनी अमावस्या पर शनि का राशि परिवर्तन, जानिए शुभ मुहूर्त और महत्व

20 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
त्योहारों के मौसम में ऐसे बढ़ाएं रिश्तों में मिठास
Dholpur Fresh (Advertorial)

त्योहारों के मौसम में ऐसे बढ़ाएं रिश्तों में मिठास
Shattila Ekadashi
Festivals

Shattila Ekadashi 2020: षटतिला एकादशी आज, जानें व्रत विधि, मुहूर्त और महत्व

20 जनवरी 2020

sai baba
Religion

जन्मस्थान विवाद: कई चमत्कारों और विवादों से जुड़ा है शिरडी साई मंदिर, जानिए सबकुछ

20 जनवरी 2020

मौनी अमावस्या पर गया में कराएं तर्पण, हर तरह के ऋण से मिलेगी मुक्ति : 24 जनवरी 2020
Astrology Services

मौनी अमावस्या पर गया में कराएं तर्पण, हर तरह के ऋण से मिलेगी मुक्ति : 24 जनवरी 2020
Chanakya Success Mantra
Wellness

Chanakya Niti: दुनिया में है सिर्फ ये चार बेशकीमती चीजें, बाकी सब बेकार

20 जनवरी 2020

mauni amavasya
Festivals

Mauni Amavasya 2020: आत्म संयम की साधना के लिए पवित्र दिन मौनी अमावस्या

20 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in Astrology

shani transit 2020
Predictions

Saturn Transit 2020: बदलने वाली है शनि की चाल, कर्क राशि वाले होंगे मालामाल या कंगाल ?

20 जनवरी 2020

rashifal
Predictions

लव राशिफल: 21 जनवरी को प्रेम के मामले में किन राशियों को मिलेगा सितारों का साथ

20 जनवरी 2020

saturn transit in 24 january 2020 shani sade sati and dhayya calculator till 2050
Predictions

Saturn Transit 2020: 5 दिन बाद शनि का राशि परिवर्तन, अगले 30 सालों में आपको कब- कब लगेगी साढ़ेसाती

20 जनवरी 2020

shani dev will Move into Capricorn after 29 years Bad Effect on Zodiac Sign
Astrology

29 सालों बाद अपने 'घर' लौट रहे शनिदेव, इन राशियों के लिए कष्टदायी होगा ये परिवर्तन

20 जनवरी 2020

View More Stories

जन्म कुंडली

rashifal
rashifal - फोटो : rashifal
rashifal 2020
rashifal 2020 - फोटो : rashifal 2020
rashifal 2020
rashifal 2020 - फोटो : rashifal 2020
rashifal 2020
rashifal 2020 - फोटो : rashifal 2020
rashifal 2020
rashifal 2020 - फोटो : rashifal 2020
rashifal 2020
rashifal 2020 - फोटो : rashifal 2020
rashifal 2020
rashifal 2020 - फोटो : rashifal 2020
rashifal 2020
rashifal 2020 - फोटो : rashifal 2020
rashifal 2020
rashifal 2020 - फोटो : rashifal 2020
rashifal 2020
rashifal 2020 - फोटो : rashifal 2020
rashifal 2020
rashifal 2020 - फोटो : rashifal 2020
rashifal 2020
rashifal 2020 - फोटो : rashifal 2020
rashifal 2020
rashifal 2020 - फोटो : rashifal 2020
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

किम शर्मा के जन्मदिन की पार्टी में पहुंचे सितारे, डिनो मोरियो, उर्मिला मातोंडकर सहित कई चेहरे आए नजर

किम शर्मा ने अपने जन्मदिन के मौके पर शानदार पार्टी दी। जिसमें बॉलीवुड के कई चेहरे नजर आए।

20 जनवरी 2020

मोदी 3:10

परीक्षा पे चर्चा 2020: छात्रों से बोले पीएम मोदी- कभी नॉर्थ ईस्ट घूम आओ

20 जनवरी 2020

शिरडी 3:08

क्या है साई जन्मभूमि विवाद जिसे लेकर मचा है बवाल

20 जनवरी 2020

CONCEPT 5:00

इस बीमारी ने परवीन बाबी का छीन लिया प्यार, करियर और जिंदगी

20 जनवरी 2020

बैंक 2:24

फटाफट निपटा लीजिए बैंकिंग का काम, लगातार तीन दिन तक बंद रहेंगे बैंक

20 जनवरी 2020

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited