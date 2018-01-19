Download App
आपका शहर Close
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Astrology ›   Predictions ›   first lunar eclipse in 2018 date, time and impact

31 जनवरी को है साल 2018 का पहला ग्रहण, इन राशियों पर पड़ेगा इसका असर

ज्योतिष डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 19 Jan 2018 03:05 PM IST
first lunar eclipse in 2018 date, time and impact
1 of 5
साल 2018 का पहला ग्रहण 31 जनवरी को माघ शुक्ल पूर्णिमा पर खग्रास चन्द्रग्रहण होगा। यह ग्रहण पूरे भारतवर्ष में दिखाई देगा। चन्द्रग्रहण 31 जनवरी की शाम को 5 बचकर18 मिनट पर शुरू होगा और रात 8 बजकर 42 मिनट पर समाप्त होगा यानि ग्रहण की  कुल अवधि 3 घंटे 24 मिनट होगी। यह ग्रहण कर्क राशि और पुष्य अश्लेषा नक्षत्र में हो रहा है। ऐसे में आइए जानते हैं इस ग्रहण का सभी राशियों पर कैसा असर होगा।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
lunar eclipse lunar eclipse 2018 eclipse

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Astrology News in Hindi related to daily horoscope, tarot readings, birth chart report in Hindi etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Astro and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

daily rashifal or rashiphal 18th january
Predictions

आज इन राशि वालों के सामने कोई मुसीबत आ सकती है, जानिए अपना राशिफल

18 जनवरी 2018

daily rashifal or rashiphal 19th january
Predictions

आज इन 7 राशि वालों को उनकी मेहनत का फल मिलेगा, जानें अपना राशिफल

19 जनवरी 2018

mars transit in scorpio from 17 january 2017 and impact of all zodiac sign
Predictions

आज मंगल का होगा राशि परिवर्तन इन 8 राशियों के लिए रहेगा शुभ

17 जनवरी 2018

weekly rashiphal 15th january to 21st january
Predictions

साप्ताहिक राशिफल 15 से 21 जनवरी: इस हप्ते 5 राशि वालों को संभलकर रहना होगा

15 जनवरी 2018

daily rashifal or rashiphal 17th january
Predictions

आज इन राशि वालों को नवीन अवसर मिल सकता है, जानें अपना राशिफल

17 जनवरी 2018

weekly love rashiphal or rashifal 19th january to 25th january
Predictions

इन राशि के प्रेमियों के लिए इस सप्ताह मिलेंगे कई शुभ संकेत

19 जनवरी 2018

More in Predictions

daily rashifal or rashiphal 16th january
Predictions

आज इन राशि वालों का किसी के साथ विवाद हो सकता है, जानें अपना राशिफल

16 जनवरी 2018

daily rashifal or rashiphal 14th january
Predictions

इन राशि वालों को विशेष लाभ मिलने की संभावना है, जानें अपना राशिफल

14 जनवरी 2018

daily rashifal or rashiphal 15th january
Predictions

आज इन राशि वालों की आय कम होने की संभावना है, जानें अपना राशिफल

15 जनवरी 2018

makar sankranti 2018 donate these things according to your zodiac sign
Predictions

Makar Sankranti 2018: अपनी राशि अनुसार इन चीजों का करें दान, मिलेगा पुण्य

14 जनवरी 2018

daily rashifal or rashiphal 13th january
Predictions

इन राशि वालों को आज कुछ नया करने की कोशिश करनी चाहिए, जानें अपना राशिफल

13 जनवरी 2018

how to saturn effects in 2018 on all zodiac signs
Predictions

साल 2018 में शनि इन 8 राशि वालों पर रहेंगे मेहरबान, 4 को करेंगे परेशान

20 दिसंबर 2017

daily rashifal or rashiphal 20th december
Predictions

आज इन 6 राशियों को अपनी मेहनत का फल मिलेगा, जानें अपना राशिफल

20 दिसंबर 2017

daily rashifal or rashiphal 14th december
Predictions

आज कोई बड़ा आर्थिक फैसला न लें ये 4 राशि वाले लोग, जानें अपना राशिफल

14 दिसंबर 2017

daily rashifal or rashiphal 17th december
Predictions

इन 5 राशि वालों के लिए आज का दिन बड़ा शुभ हो सकता है, जानें अपना राशिफल

17 दिसंबर 2017

weekly rashiphal 11th december to 17th december
Predictions

साप्ताहिक राशिफलः इस 1 राशि वालों पर मेहरबान रहेगा भाग्य

12 दिसंबर 2017

daily rashifal or rashiphal 13th december
Predictions

इन राशि वालों का आत्मविश्वास आज शिखर पर रहेगा, जानें अपना राशिफल

13 दिसंबर 2017

daily rashifal or rashiphal 19th december
Predictions

आज इन राशि वालों को नए व्यापार के कई रास्ते मिलेंगे, जानें अपना राशिफल

19 दिसंबर 2017

daily rashifal or rashiphal 12th december
Predictions

इन राशि वालों के लिए आज का दिन फायदे में रहेगा, जानें अपना राशिफल

12 दिसंबर 2017

weekly rashiphal 18th december to 24th december
Predictions

साप्ताहिक राशिफलः इन 4 राशि वाले लोगों के व्यावसायिक जीवन में आएगा बड़ा बदलाव

18 दिसंबर 2017

daily rashifal or rashiphal 15th december
Predictions

इन राशि वालों को आर्थिक मामले में मिल सकती है खुशखबरी, जानें अपना राशिफल

15 दिसंबर 2017

daily rashifal or rashiphal 18th december
Predictions

इन राशि वालों को आज अतिरिक्त कमाई के संकेत हैं, जानें अपना राशिफल

18 दिसंबर 2017

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.